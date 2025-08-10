LINEUP: What you need to know as The Little League World Series begins in Lycoming County

Take me out to the ballgame.

Athletes, ages 10 to 12, from around the world and the U.S. will play 38 games in North Central Pennsylvania during the 78th Little League World Series.

Over 11 days, thousands of people will visit the South Williamsport area to cheer on their favorite teams and watch the series unfold.

“We're a very trusted organization by parents and families, and so this is kind of our way of celebrating the regular season, celebrating the international tournament, and really having a great, competitive tournament full of fun, community, teamwork, integrity and inclusion,” said Lauren Rude, content manager for Little League.

Twenty teams – 10 international and 10 from the United States – compete to make it to Game 38, the Championship Game. In between, there are four games a day, food, fun and activities both in South Williamsport and across the Susquehanna River in Williamsport.

Rude said first-time or returning visitors can expect an incredibly fun environment. It’s free to attend most of the games.

"You can't have a bad time if you come over to the complex,” she said.

LOGISTICS:

Little League Little League World Series Complex Map

Admission is free to most games.

Parking is free.

All visitors will enter the Little League International Complex through the Main Entrance located off East Mountain Avenue (617 E. Mountain Ave., South Williamsport) near the batting cages.

Only clear bags are allowed into the complex, unless it's a diaper bag or medical necessity bag. Those with either should arrive earlier.

River Valley Transit (RVT) will provide enhanced service to the Little League Baseball World Series along its South Side Route. Buses will leave RVT’s Bay 12 at 115 West Third Street in Williamsport every 15 minutes each day of the series. Return service from the Little League Complex will also be every 15 minutes. A special RVT Little League World Series “Grand Slam Bus Pass” is $10 and provides service with unlimited rides on the route during the entire Series.

will provide enhanced service to the Little League Baseball World Series along its South Side Route. Buses will leave RVT’s Bay 12 at 115 West Third Street in Williamsport every 15 minutes each day of the series. Return service from the Little League Complex will also be every 15 minutes. A special RVT Little League World Series “Grand Slam Bus Pass” is $10 and provides service with unlimited rides on the route during the entire Series. The complex opens and closes at different times, depending on game and event schedules. Visit littleleague.org for more details.

IF YOU GO

MLB / X.com The New York Mets and the Seattle Mariners will face off during the Little League World Series

Rob Hinkal / Pennsylvania College of Technology Pennsylvania College of Technology students and faculty spent the Spring 2025 semester fabricating a 7-foot-tall stainless steel globe for placement near Little League’s Volunteer Stadium.

INSIDE THE COMPLEX

Pennsylvania College of Technology welding students created a roughly 7-foot-tall stainless steel globe structure featuring metal cutouts shaped to represent the continents.

More than 70 students in five sections of Michael R. Allen's Welding Blueprint & Layout II class used about 1,000 feet of round stock throughout the Spring 2025 semester to fabricate the globe. The idea came from a brainstorming session among Little League International staff.

The globe is a prime photo opportunity and showcases Little League’s global impact, according to the college. The structure will be located outside of Volunteer Stadium on the main concourse.

There’s a Little League World Series Fan Zone where official sponsors and partners will hold giveaways, meet-and-greets and promotions, including pin drops and a dugout bobble head.

There are nightly light shows at Lamade Stadium.

"The environment that you get to be a part of, the energy that you get to be a part of it really comes to life every single day," said Rude. "And whether you are a first-time baseball fan just trying it out, or you're somebody who's loved baseball forever, or maybe you don't have a Little Leaguer in the program anywhere. It's an environment where there's something for everyone.”