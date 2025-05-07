Wilkes-Barre Challenger Team to Shine at Little League World Series, Live on WVIA TV

Pittston, PA – For the 14th consecutive year, WVIA will bring the spirit of inclusion and community to audiences nationwide by broadcasting and streaming the 2025 Little League Challenger Division Exhibition Game, presented by Eggland’s Best. The game will take place on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. ET, at the iconic Volunteer Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

A Local Connection:

This year’s game holds special significance for WVIA and the communities it serves, as the local Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball Little League team from Wilkes-Barre will take the field in Williamsport. Over the past six years, the Wyoming Valley program has experienced an extraordinary resurgence. Once facing challenges like a lack of a home field, dwindling player numbers, and limited funding, the league turned its fortunes around after the City of Wilkes-Barre offered a 25-year lease on a field for just $1 per year. This act of generosity sparked a wave of local support and donations, allowing the league to grow into a thriving program serving 130 players across Districts 16 and 31.

“The community came together in a remarkable way to lift up this program and its players,” said Carla McCabe, WVIA President & CEO. “We’re honored to help showcase the spirit and determination of the Wyoming Valley Challenger team—and all Challenger players across the country—on a national stage.”

The Most Heartwarming Game of the Year:

The Challenger Exhibition Game has been a beloved tradition since 2001, giving children with physical and intellectual challenges the chance to enjoy the game of baseball at the iconic Little League World Series. This year’s event will also highlight the achievements of the Woburn Little League Challenger Division of Woburn, Massachusetts, which is proudly celebrating its 30th anniversary. With nearly 50 players and an active group of “Buddies” from across the community, Woburn’s Challenger Division plays weekly games at Weafer Park and ends its season with a championship celebration and cookout for families and friends.

Ways to Watch:

WVIA will produce a full television broadcast of the game and stream it live on WVIA-TV, on wvia.org and on the WVIA PBS app. The broadcast will also be available on-demand for viewers to enjoy after the live event and will be made available to PBS stations across the country. Contact your local PBS Station regarding carriage in your area. The game will also be available on the ESPN app under the “watch” option.

For more information about the Challenger Division and this year’s participants, visit LittleLeague.org .

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For over 50 years WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA HD2, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains, and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.