COVERING THE BASES: Live updates from the Little League World Series Grand Slam Parade in Williamsport

Today's the day when the world marches through Williamsport.

Tomorrow, baseball players from all over will march out onto the fields.

The 78th Little League World Series in kicks off this week in South Williamsport, but the big story today is across the Susquehanna River.

Lawn chairs are lined up along the route of the 19th Grand Slam Parade in downtown Williamsport, which kicks off at 5 p.m.

WVIA News is fanning out across the city to cover this festive event.

Tune in to WVIA-FM this afternoon during All Things Considered for live newscasts, hosted by WVIA’s Haley O’Brien from WVIA's Williamsport Studio in the Community Arts Center — which is along the parade route —and keep following this story for live dispatches throughout the day.

The parade begins at the intersection of Maynard and West Fourth Streets in Williamsport.

It moves along Fourth Street and ends at Market Street. All 20 Little League teams, regional and local marching bands, dance groups, floats, fire trucks and more will be featured.

Roger DuPuis / WVIA News Jose Casanova holds the Puetro Rico flag outside Williamsport City Hall on West Fourth Street while waiting for the Little League World Series Grand Slam Parade to begin Tuesday. Casanova pitched and played third base for the U.S. territory in the Little League World Series in 1999. He will watch his son Sebastian Casanova Diaz play Wednesday in the first game on the international winner’s bracket. Puerto Rico is scheduled to take on Latin America at 1 p.m.

A family tradition

Representatives from Team Puerto Rico sang and laughed as they walked down the Grand Slam Parade Route in Williamsport.

Jose Casanova pitched and played third base for the U.S. territory in the Little League World Series in 1999.

He will now watch his son Sebastian Casanova Diaz play tomorrow in the first game on the international winner’s bracket. Puerto Rico takes on Latin America at 1 p.m.

They got to downtown Williamsport early to watch Sebastian march in the parade with his team.

Through a translator, Casanova said it’s special to come back to Williamsport with his son.

“It’s a unique experience,” he said.

Roger DuPuis / WVIA News Spectators set out chairs for the Little League World Series Grand Slam Parade hours — sometimes days — in advance. From left, Kase Gallagher, Wyatt Mincer and Laurie Borner get comfortable on West Fourth Street in Williamsport around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, three-and-a-half hours before the parade was set to begin. 'I think it's neat that we can see them on TV, and we can just come down here and talk with some of the team moms and whatnot and just see all the different cultures come together,' said Gallagher, who is from the Lock Haven area.

'Get your spot early'

By noon, West Fourth Street was lined with camp chairs and blankets.

"You might come down here on this past Friday and you might see a chair sitting outside. It's pretty crazy,” said Jordan Gephart.

He takes the week off from work every year to help with the parade committee.

“If you don't get your spot early, then your people are afraid they're not going to get one, so they line it up pretty quick,” he said.

Gephart lives in Montoursville but grew up two blocks away from the Little League World Series complex in South Williamsport.

“I love it,” he said.

Across West Fourth Street, Kase Gallagher and Wyatt Mincer already had a front row seat to the parade hours before it began.

"We've been coming for the last couple years, and we know how crazy it gets whenever we welcome the world. And we want to get good seats, you know, we want to have a nice, shady spot, and you'll be able to see all the parade,” said Gallagher.

Wyatt likes everything about being at the complex but especially the hill at Lamade Stadium. Children of all ages slide down the hill during the series.

“I can never slide on cardboard. I always slide off of it.”

Gallagher is from the Lock Haven area. She said it's very cool to have the Little League World Series so close to home.

"We do get all the different countries in the world, pretty much come to Williamsport. I think it's neat that we can see them on TV, and we can just come down here and talk with some of the team moms and whatnot and just see all the different cultures come together," she said.