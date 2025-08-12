WVIA News to report live from Little League World Series parade
Little League World Series to begin in Williamsport
The WVIA News team will report live from the Little League World Series’ Grand Slam Parade this afternoon during All Things Considered on WVIA Radio.
House Dems race against SEPTA deadline
Democrats in the state house look to meet the deadline set by SEPTA amidst stalled budget negotiations.
Firefighters support legislating to ban toxic firefighting foam
And, a look at legislation that would ban PFAS in firefighting foam currently in the state legislature.