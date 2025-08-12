100 WVIA Way
WVIA News to report live from Little League World Series parade

By Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Published August 12, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Little League World Series to begin in Williamsport

The WVIA News team will report live from the Little League World Series’ Grand Slam Parade this afternoon during All Things Considered on WVIA Radio.

House Dems race against SEPTA deadline

Democrats in the state house look to meet the deadline set by SEPTA amidst stalled budget negotiations.

Firefighters support legislating to ban toxic firefighting foam

And, a look at legislation that would ban PFAS in firefighting foam currently in the state legislature.

UP TO DATE WilliamsportLycoming CountyLittle League World SeriesPFASWilkes-Barre City Fire DepartmentPennsylvania budgetPennsylvania politicsHarrisburg
