NEWS VOICES: School cell phone bill advances in Pa. Senate

NEWS VOICES



Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of the WVIA News team will talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on.

This week, WVIA's Roger DuPuis and Sarah Hofius Hall talk about proposed bipartisan legislation that would require Pennsylvania schools to adopt policies restricting student cell phone use during the school day.

They discuss why many lawmakers and educators support the measure, what it could mean for students, and how some area districts have already implemented policies of their own.

Their conversation aired on WVIA FM. You can listen by clicking the audio button above or the YouTube link below.