NEWS VOICES: School cell phone bill advances in Pa. Senate

WVIA | By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News,
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published December 15, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News
This week, WVIA's Roger DuPuis and Sarah Hofius Hall talk about proposed bipartisan legislation that would require Pennsylvania schools to adopt policies restricting student cell phone use during the school day.
This week, WVIA's Roger DuPuis and Sarah Hofius Hall talk about proposed bipartisan legislation that would require Pennsylvania schools to adopt policies restricting student cell phone use during the school day.

They discuss why many lawmakers and educators support the measure, what it could mean for students, and how some area districts have already implemented policies of their own.

Their conversation aired on WVIA FM. You can listen by clicking the audio button above or the YouTube link below.
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall has covered education in Northeast Pennsylvania for almost two decades. She visits the region's classrooms and reports on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers. Her reporting ranges from covering controversial school closure plans and analyzing test scores to uncovering wasteful spending and highlighting the inspirational work done by the region's educators. Her work has been recognized by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Women's Press Association.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
