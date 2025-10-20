NEWS VOICES: Cell phone bans bringing 'life' back to schools in Northeast, Central Pennsylvania

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of the WVIA News team will talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we've learned in recent stories we have been working on.

WVIA's Lydia McFarlane and Sarah Hofius Hall discuss cell phone bans in area schools and how school leaders say they are bringing life back to the hallways and cafeterias.

Their conversation aired on WVIA Radio. Listen below: