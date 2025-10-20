100 WVIA Way
NEWS VOICES: Cell phone bans bringing 'life' back to schools in Northeast, Central Pennsylvania

WVIA | By Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News,
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published October 20, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
WVIA's Lydia McFarlane sits down with Sarah Hofius Hall to discuss cell phone bans and their impacts in area schools.
NEWS VOICES


Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of the WVIA News team will talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we've learned in recent stories we have been working on.

WVIA's Lydia McFarlane and Sarah Hofius Hall discuss cell phone bans in area schools and how school leaders say they are bringing life back to the hallways and cafeterias.

Their conversation aired on WVIA Radio. Listen below:

Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Lydia McFarlane joined the news team in 2024 as an intern after graduating from Villanova University with a dual Bachelor's degree in communication and political science. She stayed on the team as a multimedia healthcare reporter, exploring her interests in health policy and telling human-focused stories. Wilkes-Barre born and raised, Lydia's grateful for the opportunity to return home and learn more about her community as a reporter within it. She's honored to start her career in NEPA-- the place that taught her everything she knows.
See stories by Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall worked at The Times-Tribune in Scranton since 2006. For nearly all of that time, Hall covered education, visiting the region's classrooms and reporting on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
