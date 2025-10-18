Halloween happenings await those in search of a scary good time in Northeast Pennsylvania

Candy, costumes and Halloween frights await! Here's a list of events to guide those looking for celebrate the holiday season.

Knoebels Hallo-Fun Weekends

Knoebels Amusement Resort Knoebels Amusement Resort in Columbia County offers holiday fun every weekend in October.

Knoebels Amusement Resort in Columbia County is all decked out for the Halloween season and open Friday through Sunday for Hallo-Fun Weekends.

In addition to the elaborate decorations and lights, there are activities for kids, a scavenger hunt and related entertainment.

Knoebels is known for its food, and the seasonal fall menu includes pumpkin funnel cakes and ice cream.

The Electrifying Jack O Lantern Experience

Thousands of hand-carved pumpkins are lit at the West End Fairgrounds in Monroe County, creating a beautiful outdoor display Thursday through Sunday evenings.

The Electrifying Jack O Lantern Experience is designed for all ages and takes an average of 45 minutes to walk through. There are fire pits and many photo opportunities.

The event is hosted by the nonprofit ARTisaSHIP. A new lounge this year sells adult beverages for those 21 and older.

Lakeland Halloween Light Show

Lakeland Orchard & Cidery in Lackawanna County offers train rides through spooky but family-friendly scenes in lights.

The Halloween Light Show begins at 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday evenings until Nov. 2.

There are also fire pits, axe-throwing and live music Friday through Sunday.

Reaper's Revenge

Facebook / Reaper's Revenge Reaper's Revenge offers several scary attractions during the Halloween season.

For those up for some a fright, Reaper’s Revenge in Lackawanna County offers several spooky attractions, including a haunted hayride.

There is a family-friendly “Lil Grim’s Hayride” during the day on Saturdays and Sundays in October.

Circle of Screams

Screams are guaranteed at this chilling experience at the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City.

Circle of Screams includes a walk in the woods near the drive-in. Visitors may see an old home that is occupied by scary creatures.

Those who dare can visit Delfino Manor Fridays through Sundays until Nov. 1 at “America’s only haunted drive-in.” Tickets include a classic horror film screening.

Brooks Mine Haunted Experience

The historic Brooks Mine at Nay Aug Park in Scranton is where many miners worked 100 years ago.

During Halloween weekend, tours inside the mine are extra spooky.

Shadows and whispers in the dark underground tunnel will show that ghostly miners are present at the Brooks Mine Underground Experience.

Gravestone Manor

Gravestone Manor offers a horror theatrical production where the audience joins the cast.

Introducing its new 2025 production, Dead Sleep, is a haunted journey through what may be under your bed at night.

Performances are Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 26.

Horror Hall

Northeast PA’s longest and biggest running indoor haunted attraction, Horror Hall, has updated scares for this Halloween season.

It’s open every weekend in October, with an ‘After Dark’ feature for patrons 18 years or older on Nov. 1 with hands-on scares.

Waldorf Estate of Fear

Waldorf Estate of Fear Creepy characters greet guests at the Waldorf Estate of Fear.

The Waldorf Estate of Fear in Lehighton has dark spirits lurking around every corner.

This haunted attraction includes four different attractions, including one that follows the legend of Oliver Sommersby and the haunting behind the estate.

Enter if you dare every Friday and Saturday in October until Nov. 1.

Spookeasy of Secrets

Take a step into Hogwarts with the Spookeasy of Secrets that every Harry Potter fan would enjoy.

Experience food and drinks straight from the Wizarding World.

Reservations run Thursday through Sunday, with adults 21 and older recommended.

Bloomsburg Haunted Library

Explore the Bloomsburg Haunted Library with 20-minute guided tours showing the different attractions.

For those of the faint of heart and children, organizers recommend to arrive before 8 p.m., as the fear factor escalates after that.

This attraction will run from Oct. 24 - 26 7 - 9:30 p.m.

Other events: