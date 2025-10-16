EVENTFUL: Take in Scranton's scenery aboard historic trolleys this fall, including Oct. 19 Halloween Fest for kids

While the ongoing federal government shutdown may have temporarily derailed operations at the Steamtown National Historic Site, the neighboring Electric City Trolley Museum continues to serve visitors in Scranton.

The trolley museum has a special Halloween Fest set for this Sunday, Oct. 19 (read more below), regular runs through the end of the month, and other special events are scheduled for November and December.

The Lackawanna County-operated trolley museum at 300 Cliff St. shares the same National Park Service land as the Steamtown National Historic Site in downtown Scranton. Steamtown remains closed due to the budget impasse, but the county and the National Park Service reached an agreement to keep the trolley museum operating.

Its collection of trolleys and related artifacts tells the story of electric rail transportation in eastern Pennsylvania, from Scranton and the anthracite region to Philadelphia.

About the trolley museum and the ride

The museum: The museum's interpretive center, which includes historic exhibits, a gift shop and restrooms, is located in a restored 19th century mill complex. This also is where guests must purchase tickets for the trolley ride, which departs from a platform in the Steamtown rail yard. Tickets are not sold on the cars.



Regular runs: During the regular operating season, which runs through October, trolley trips are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Reservations for regular runs are welcome, but not necessary.

1 of 3 — IMG_0298.jpg Philadelphia Suburban Transportation trolley car 80, which was built in 1932, emerges from the south end of the Crown Avenue tunnel in Scranton during excursion for the Electric City Trolley Museum. The 4,747-foot-long tunnel was built in 1905 for the former Lackawanna & Wyoming Valley (Laurel Line) Railroad, which provided electric passenger service between Scranton and Wilkes-Barre until 1952. Roger DuPuis / WVIA News 2 of 3 — trolley3.jpg Passengers take in the view from Philadelphia Suburban Transportation trolley car 80 on a summer day at the Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton. Roger DuPuis / WVIA News 3 of 3 — newland2.jpg The Electric City Trolley Museum's excursions pass through a wooded area that is now part of the Pinchot State Forest in Scranton. Kat Bolus / WVIA News

Halloween Fest set for Oct. 19

Sunday's special event at the museum includes art activities (10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.) and a costume contest (winners announced at 12:30 p.m.), and riders can greet Melinda the Magical Witch on the trolley.

Rides with Melinda will be offered at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 1:30 p.m.

Reservations are required by calling 570-963-6590.

ECTMA.org The Electric City Trolley Museum will offer rides with Santa during November and December.

Santa on the trolley in November, December

Trolley rides with Santa Claus will be offered on the weekends of Nov. 29 and 30, Dec. 6 and 7, Dec. 13 and 14, and Dec. 20 and 21.

Excursion times on those dates will be 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Kids will be able to send letters to Santa by depositing them in a box on the trolley.

Visitors also can tour the museum and vote on their favorite Christmas trees decorated by students from around Lackawanna County.

Reservations are required by calling 570-963-6590.