Steamtown Marathon world-record attempt falls short

Russ Keeler of Kingston's world record attempt fell several miles short at Sunday's Steamtown Marathon, but he is still raising money for cancer care.

Keeler attempted to set the record for most bras worn in a marathon by a male runner. He said Sunday afternoon he made it about three miles before pulling himself off the course.

"I had trouble with my breathing," Keeler said.

Keeler lined up for the marathon wearing 50 bras. If he'd finished the course within 6 hours with all of the bras still on, he would have set a new world record.

He is still fundraising for Think Pink Mountain Top, a foundation that helps women in Luzerne County pay for cancer care.

"A lot of runners and people asked how they could donate," he said.

Keeler's Go Fund Me page is still available for donations.

- SARAH SCINTO

