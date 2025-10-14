'No Kings' rallies planned nationwide, across region for Saturday

Chants of “No Kings” may return throughout Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania during a nationwide day of “peaceful action” on Saturday.

No Kings rallies are planned in all 50 states for Saturday, Oct. 18. They’re organized by groups such as the ACLU, 50501, and locally, Action Together NEPA.

Action Together has organized the rallies in Bloomsburg, Tunkhannock and Wilkes-Barre.

Local rallies include -

Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County: Public Square from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Scranton, Lackawanna County: Courthouse Square from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tunkhannock, Wyoming County: Feed Mill Park from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Montrose, Susquehanna County: on the Green from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Bloomsburg, Columbia County: Columbia County Courthouse from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Williamsport, Lycoming County: East 3rd Street & Market Street from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pottsville, Schuylkill County: 400 W. Market Street from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunbury, Northumberland County: Cameron Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lehighton, Carbon County: Lehighton Trailhead, D&L Trail Spur from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

This is the second “No Kings” day this year. The first nationwide protest was held in June. The demonstrations were in response to the American military parade requested by President Donald Trump to honor the Army’s 250th anniversary on what also was the president’s 79th birthday and Flag Day.

Organizers said on Tuesday more than 2,500 community events have been planned for Saturday.

“Together, millions will send a clear and unmistakable message: we are a nation of equals, and our country will not be ruled by fear or force,” the No Kings Media Team said in a release.

- SARAH SCINTO

