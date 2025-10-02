Geisinger to offer mobile mammograms in October

In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Geisinger hospitals across central Pennsylvania are raising awareness about the importance of early detection.

A mobile mammogram bus will be available at the following locations:

Sept. 29 - Oct. 3: 35 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top

Oct. 6 - 10: 201 Roosevelt Blvd, Selinsgrove

Oct. 13 - 17: 426 Airport Beltway, Hazle Township

Oct. 20 - 24: 529 Terry Reiley Way, Pottsville

Oct. 27 - 31: 35 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top

— Samara Carey

