100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Geisinger to offer mobile mammograms in October

WVIA | By WVIA News
Published October 2, 2025 at 1:54 PM EDT

In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Geisinger hospitals across central Pennsylvania are raising awareness about the importance of early detection.

A mobile mammogram bus will be available at the following locations:

  • Sept. 29 - Oct. 3: 35 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top 
  • Oct. 6 - 10: 201 Roosevelt Blvd, Selinsgrove 
  • Oct. 13 - 17: 426 Airport Beltway, Hazle Township 
  • Oct. 20 - 24: 529 Terry Reiley Way, Pottsville
  • Oct. 27 - 31:  35 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top 

— Samara Carey
Tags
News Briefs GeisingerLuzerne CountySchuylkill CountySnyder County
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News