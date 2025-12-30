Rain, snow or shine, take a First Day Hike across NEPA to celebrate New Year's Day 2026

January weather in Pennsylvania is unpredictable — rain, then sun, then snow, then more sun, sometimes all in one day.

But no matter the weather, people across the state lace up their hiking boots or sneakers, bundle up and take a hike on the first day of the year.

"I've been amazed. I've been on first day hikes where it's snowing, raining, and people show up," said Cindy Adams Dunn, secretary of Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). "They make the commitment. It's kind of like a New Year's resolution."

DCNR staff and volunteers will guide 60 First Day Hikes at state parks and forests on New Year's Day.

Jesse Ergott is one of the volunteer hike leaders. He will guide hikers at Miller Mountain in Wyoming County.

"It’s just a great opportunity for a fresh start in the new year, to get outside, to really be out in nature with a whole bunch of other people who are like-minded, want to … do something that's challenging but also rewarding, and really just have an experience that you may not typically take advantage of in an area like ours,” he said.

Miller Mountain was added to the Pinchot State Forest in November 2023 . Ergott was part of a small group of friends who got together on New Year's Day 2024 to hike, he said. The group grew in 2025. This year they’ve decided to participate in the state’s program.

First Day Hikes began in Massachusetts in 1992, according to the National Association of State Park Directors. America's State Parks Alliance spread the idea nationwide in 2012.

"What's really cool, in my mind, is that all across the country, there are people showing up at their state park to take a first day hike,” Dunn said.

Other outdoor recreation organizations host First Day hikes, including the Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority in Lackawanna County.

Why hike?

The hikes promote a healthy lifestyle, connect people with their state parks and give them an opportunity to explore new places, Dunn said.

She said there are many reasons to take a first day hike.

Hike leaders provide security for people who might not have complete confidence in hiking on their own. They also provide different information on each hike. It could be the history of the park or the flora and fauna found on the land.

“I go to one every year, so I've learned more about state parks and where to walk when you go to that state park,” Dunn said. "You learn a lot from your hike leader, and also it's just, it's just fun to chat with other people that show up.”

Most, but not all, hikes are introductory hikes on fairly level ground meant for families and people of all ages.

The first day hike at Miller Mountain will be more moderate.

"It's not kind of as curated as a typical state park hike would be, it's a little more challenging, there's more elevation, more distance,” Ergott said.

However, he said that no matter who shows up to hike at 9 a.m., the guides will be able to lead them throughout the morning.

“There will be some groups that may want to go a little farther and a little faster, and some groups that may want to kind of take their time and just do the shorter loop,” he said.

Miller Mountain is a special spot that offers breathtaking views of Tunkhannock and Wyoming County, he said.

The guided hikes at Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests are free.

“They're owned by everybody ... as a Pennsylvanian as part of your birthright. They're free. They're ... still open, still awesome," Dunn said. "So start the year out right, visit it the first day and many more times over the year.”

First Day Hikes in Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania

Carbon County



Lackawanna County



Lackawanna State Park , 1839 Abington Road, North Abington Twp.; 9 a.m. (meet at South Shore Boat Launch area), and 1 p.m. (meet at Lot 1).

, 1839 Abington Road, North Abington Twp.; 9 a.m. (meet at South Shore Boat Launch area), and 1 p.m. (meet at Lot 1). Lackawanna River Heritage Trail, Morse Avenue Trailhead, Simpson; 11 a.m.

Luzerne County



Nescopeck State Park , 1137 Honey Hole Road, Drums; 9 a.m. (program is full but waiting list is open)

, 1137 Honey Hole Road, Drums; 9 a.m. (program is full but waiting list is open) Lehigh Gorge State Park , White Haven; 1 p.m. (White Haven South Access, meet at the parking lot off PA-940 near I-80.)

Pike County



Promised Land State Park , 100 Lower Lake Road, Greentown; 8:30 a.m. (hike 1), 10:30 a.m. (hike 2), and 2 p.m. (hike 3).

Sullivan County



Worlds End State Park, 82 Cabin Bridge Rd, Forksville; 11 a.m.

Tioga County



Hills Creek State Park, 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro; 1 p.m.; also scheduled is a 5K Fun Run

Union County



Shikellamy State Park , Shikellamy State Park Road; 10 a.m. (Overlook Section, Pavilion 5)

Wyoming County



Registration is required for some of the walks. For more details, visit https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/first-day-hikes