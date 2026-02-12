Police: One juvenile dead, another in critical condition in Kingston fire

Kingston Police say one juvenile was killed and another left in critical condition after a fire broke out Wednesday night at a home on North Welles Street.

"Our firefighters and officers worked tirelessly and courageously in their efforts to rescue all occupants of the home," the police department said in a Facebook post Thursday. "Our hearts are with the family, friends and all those impacted by this devastating loss."

Kingston/Forty Fort Fire Department Chief Frank Guido could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.

Firefighters spent the afternoon at the scene of the fire at 66-68 N. Welles Street. Around 1:30 p.m., investigators from Pennsylvania State Police and the state Department of Environmental Protection were also on scene.

Pennsylvania State Police investigate the scene of a fire on North Welles Street in Kingston.

In the post, the Kingston Municipal Police Department said it is organizing a donation drive for the family members who are recovering after losing their home.

"To protect the family’s privacy during this extremely difficult time, we will not be releasing further information," the post said.

Donations will be accepted at the police department, 500 Wyoming Ave.

The requested items include the following:

Children’s Items:

• Girl's clothing: size 8

• Girl's shoes: size 12

• Girl's toys appropriate for 7-year-old

Adult Women’s Items:

• Tops: medium

• Pants: medium

• Bras: size 34B

• Shoes: size 8

Adult Men’s Items (for two adults):

• Tops: size XL

• Jeans: size 36/30

• Boxers: size large

• Shoes: size 11

Additional Needs:

• Bedding

• Essential household items

• Gift cards (grocery stores, Walmart, Target, Amazon, etc.)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.