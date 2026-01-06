100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

One dead, one injured in shooting outside Wilkes-Barre gym

WVIA | By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published January 6, 2026 at 12:33 PM EST

Wilkes-Barre police say one person died and another was injured in a shooting outside Odyssey Fitness on Coal Street in Wilkes-Barre Monday night.

In a social media post, police said officers were dispatched to 403 Coal St. for a report of two gunshot victims around 6 p.m. Monday. They were told that both victims were in a car and had suffered gunshot wounds to the head.

When officers arrived, they found a woman lying on the ground outside the passenger-side door of a white Honda CR-V. She had a gunshot wound to the left side of her head, according to police.

A man in the driver’s seat of the vehicle had a gunshot wound to the right side of his head.

Police said bystanders tried to help both individuals before officers arrived on the scene. They provided life-saving measures until EMS arrived.

The post states both people were taken to a local hospital, where the man succumbed to his injuries and the woman remains in treatment.

Police said both people are 25 years old. They did not identify the individuals by name as of Tuesday afternoon, but said the incident was isolated and under investigation. The post did not indicate whether there was a suspect in the case.
Tags
Local Wilkes-BarreLuzerne CountyOdyssey Fitness
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News