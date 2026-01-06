One dead, one injured in shooting outside Wilkes-Barre gym

Wilkes-Barre police say one person died and another was injured in a shooting outside Odyssey Fitness on Coal Street in Wilkes-Barre Monday night.

In a social media post, police said officers were dispatched to 403 Coal St. for a report of two gunshot victims around 6 p.m. Monday. They were told that both victims were in a car and had suffered gunshot wounds to the head.

When officers arrived, they found a woman lying on the ground outside the passenger-side door of a white Honda CR-V. She had a gunshot wound to the left side of her head, according to police.

A man in the driver’s seat of the vehicle had a gunshot wound to the right side of his head.

Police said bystanders tried to help both individuals before officers arrived on the scene. They provided life-saving measures until EMS arrived.

The post states both people were taken to a local hospital, where the man succumbed to his injuries and the woman remains in treatment.

Police said both people are 25 years old. They did not identify the individuals by name as of Tuesday afternoon, but said the incident was isolated and under investigation. The post did not indicate whether there was a suspect in the case.