Cognetti blasts Bresnahan as congressional campaign heats up

Cognetti blasts Bresnahan as symbol of region's corrupt behavior as their congressional campaign heats up

Democratic congressional candidate Paige Cognetti accused U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan on Wednesday of acting corruptly and repeatedly lying about his stock trades.

At a news conference in a teachers’ union hall in Plains Twp., Luzerne County, Cognetti ripped Bresnahan for promising two years ago never to trade stocks as a congressman, then doing just that hundreds of times.

Center for Rural Pa. finds state's maternity health desert growing, as 23 counties are without labor and delivery hospital units

According to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, nearly half of the state’s rural counties do not have hospitals with labor and delivery units. This reflects a nationwide trend of hospitals closing specialized service lines such as obstetrics.