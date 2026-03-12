100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Cognetti blasts Bresnahan as congressional campaign heats up

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published March 12, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Cognetti blasts Bresnahan as symbol of region's corrupt behavior as their congressional campaign heats up

Democratic congressional candidate Paige Cognetti accused U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan on Wednesday of acting corruptly and repeatedly lying about his stock trades.

At a news conference in a teachers’ union hall in Plains Twp., Luzerne County, Cognetti ripped Bresnahan for promising two years ago never to trade stocks as a congressman, then doing just that hundreds of times.

Center for Rural Pa. finds state's maternity health desert growing, as 23 counties are without labor and delivery hospital units

According to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, nearly half of the state’s rural counties do not have hospitals with labor and delivery units. This reflects a nationwide trend of hospitals closing specialized service lines such as obstetrics.

UP TO DATE Paige CognettiRob BresnahanMaternal healthcare desertMaternity healthcareRural HealthcareThe Center for Rural Pennsylvania
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
