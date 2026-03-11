Following gold medal victory, girls try hockey in Wilkes-Barre

Power Play: Following the U.S. Women's Hockey Team gold medal victory, interest grows as girls try the sport in Wilkes-Barre

More than 60 girls ages 4 to 18 tried hockey this weekend. They learned to pass and shoot and handle hockey sticks alongside coaches and volunteers from the Wilkes-Barre Junior Pens.

The free event had an overwhelming but welcome amount of girls sign up.

State to pursue wildlife corridor recommendations, planning

Plans are in the works for a number of Pennsylvania agencies to collaborate on recommendations for wildlife corridors. Environmental organizations are applauding the move toward statewide habitat planning.