UP TO DATE

Following gold medal victory, girls try hockey in Wilkes-Barre

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published March 11, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Power Play: Following the U.S. Women's Hockey Team gold medal victory, interest grows as girls try the sport in Wilkes-Barre

More than 60 girls ages 4 to 18 tried hockey this weekend. They learned to pass and shoot and handle hockey sticks alongside coaches and volunteers from the Wilkes-Barre Junior Pens.

The free event had an overwhelming but welcome amount of girls sign up.

State to pursue wildlife corridor recommendations, planning

Plans are in the works for a number of Pennsylvania agencies to collaborate on recommendations for wildlife corridors. Environmental organizations are applauding the move toward statewide habitat planning.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
