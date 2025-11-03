SNAP battle: Latest developments in fight to restore benefits across U.S., Pa. include court ruling on use of emergency funds

Monday has brought new developments in the battle to restore SNAP benefits to recipients across the country and here in Pennsylvania amid the ongoing government shutdown.

The Trump administration says it will restart SNAP food benefits but that it will pay out only half the amount people normally get, NPR is reporting today.

That follows last week's ruling by federal judges that the Trump administration must restore SNAP benefits.

Forty-two million Americans, including more than 2 million Pennsylvanians, receive SNAP benefits. But the U.S. Department of Agriculture under President Donald Trump notified states in October that it would not be able to pay for SNAP if the government was still shut down by Nov. 1.

Here's the latest on the battle to fund SNAP benefits for November as the government shutdown continues.

Trump administration to restore SNAP benefits, but only half

The Trump administration on Monday said it will restart SNAP benefits for November, but will only pay out half the amount. It will use $5 billion from a USDA contingency fund to resume funding, falling short of the $8 billion the federal government typically pays for the food assistance program each month.

It could still take a few days for payments to go through to recipients.

Gov. Josh Shapiro joined a multistate lawsuit last week challenging the administration's decision to not tap into the $6 million contingency fund to continue paying for SNAP benefits through the shutdown.

Shapiro unlocks emergency funds to support food banks

Shapiro on Friday announced that the state will use $5 million in emergency aid to support food banks through the SNAP benefit pause. Food banks are already feeling the squeeze from the government shutdown and state budget impasse.

Residents, food banks brace for SNAP pause in NEPA

Whatever happens, Pennsylvania residents have been looking to food pantries to put food on the table with SNAP benefits on pause.

But, food pantries say the influx of people in need of food is not sustainable. Read WVIA's previous coverage of the SNAP pause here, including a resource list of food banks, food drives and free meals around the region plus, where to donate.