BREAKING NEWS: Paris leaving role as PSP Commissioner to take job with FBI

Col. Christopher Paris is heading from Harrisburg to the national stage.

Paris, an attorney and veteran law enforcement professional who has led the Pennsylvania State Police through some of the agency’s most high-profile cases in recent years, is leaving to take a position with the FBI, Gov. Josh Shapiro's office said Wednesday.

Lieutenant Colonel George L. Bivens, who currently serves as Deputy Commissioner of Operations, will be named Acting Commissioner effective Dec. 31.

Paris will conclude his service on Jan. 2, 2026, a release from the governor's office said.

“Colonel Paris has served the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with the utmost integrity and distinction for 26 years, leading one of the largest police agencies in the nation while strengthening accountability and improving public trust," Shapiro said.

Tenure marked by high-profile cases

Paris, a Lackawanna County native, was nominated by then-Gov.-elect Shapiro to serve as State Police Commissioner in January 2023. His appointment was unanimously confirmed by the state Senate in March of that year.

His tenure as commissioner has seen the agency thrust into the national spotlight more than once.

"Colonel Paris has overseen some of the most difficult investigations, cases, manhunts, and events — and his leadership has helped ensure the Pennsylvania State Police remains the finest law enforcement agency in the nation. I am grateful for his service,” Shapiro said.

Perhaps the most prominent case was in July 2024, following an attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Butler. The case led to Paris being called to testify before the House Homeland Security Committee.

pacast.com Gov. Josh Shapiro, left, listens to Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens during a tour of the fire-damaged governor's residence in Harrisburg on Sunday, April 13, 2025. Standing between Shapiro and Bivens is Col. Christopher Paris, the state police commissioner.

Nine months later, Pennsylvania State Police were in the headlines again after an armed man, Cody Balmer, scaled a fence at the governor’s residence in Harrisburg while Shapiro and his family slept inside. Balmer, who broke in and set fire to the building before fleeing, later pleaded guilty in the case.

The incident was followed by a security review conducted by retired state police Col. Jeffrey Miller, an independent consultant. His report was not made public, but Paris did say some of Miller’s recommendations were implemented.

But 2025 would bring violence even closer to home for the state police.

A violent Susquehanna County rampage in August left two people dead, two troopers seriously wounded, and an EMT injured. The troopers survived, praised by Paris and Shapiro for their heroism and preventing further deaths.

The shootings had echoes of a much earlier case in which Paris’ leadership made headlines.

Paris was station commander at the Troop R Blooming Grove barracks in Pike County in 2014 when Eric Frein opened fire on the barracks, killing Corp. Bryon K. Dickson II and wounding trooper Alex Douglass. Frein was captured following a 48-day manhunt.

State Sen. Marty Flynn (D-Lackawanna) praised Paris for his leadership, particularly dealing with so many complicated cases in a short span of time.

"He's dealt with a lot since he's come in ... escaped murderers, fugitives, mass murderers, the fire bombing at the governor's mansion. He's had a lot of, a lot of fastballs to deal with," Flynn said.

"I think he's done a great job dealing with it," Flynn said.

Twenty-six years with PSP

According to his official biography, Paris graduated from the University of Scranton and Temple University Beasley School of Law. He passed the Pennsylvania and New Jersey bar exams and is an active member of the Pennsylvania Bar.

He also is a graduate of the 267th session of the FBI National Academy.

Paris enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in 1999, beginning his career as a Trooper assigned to Troop K, Skippack.

He would serve the department in many locations and capacities, including Troop K, Philadelphia; the Bureau of Training and Education; Troop R, Dunmore; the Department Discipline Office; the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards; and the Executive Office as Deputy Commissioner of Administration and Professional Responsibility.

Prior to being appointed Commissioner, he served as Commander of Area III.

“I would like to thank Governor Shapiro for the confidence he placed in me to serve in this role during his Administration,” Paris said. “It has been an honor to lead the dedicated men and women of the Pennsylvania State Police, and I am proud of the work we’ve done together. Serving the people of Pennsylvania in this capacity has been one of the greatest privileges of my career.”

pacast.com Gov. Josh Shapiro, center, listens to Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens, left, as they tour a burned-out section of the governor's mansion in Harrisburg on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

Bivens is another PSP veteran

Bivens, a Johnstown native who joined the force in 1985, currently serves as Deputy Commissioner of Operations, the agency's second-highest-ranking position.

He was promoted to lead the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in 2008 and rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2011, the governor's office said.

Like Paris, Bivens has been in a leadership role during several high-profile cases, including the 2014 Frein manhunt, the 2025 Governor's Residence arson and the successful search for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante in 2023.

“I am honored to serve as Acting Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, and I appreciate the confidence the Governor has placed in me," Bivens said.

"Colonel Paris has built an extraordinary legacy of leadership, professionalism, and commitment to public safety, and I am grateful for his guidance throughout my career," Bivens added.

"I look forward to working with the dedicated men and women of PSP to continue our mission of keeping Pennsylvania communities safe, supporting our troopers and ensuring that the Commonwealth remains a model for effective and accountable law enforcement," Bivens said.

