Teen shot dead, another teen wounded in Freeland

An 18-year-old man and 15-year-old boy were shot outside a Freeland business early Tuesday morning, according to state police.

The 18-year-old later died at a local hospital, police said.

Police did not release the victims' names, any details on the shooting motive or say if they have suspects, but said the incident appears isolated with no immediate threat to the public.

State police learned of the shooting in a 2:31 a.m. report that said the victims were being transported to “a local medical facility.”

“Through investigation, it was determined that a shooting took place outside of a business within Freeland,” a state police news release says.

The major case team for the state police Troop N barracks is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information may call state police at 570-459-3890.