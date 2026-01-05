PSP: Dykstra arrested in Pike County for having suspected crack cocaine or methamphetamine

Former New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Len Dykstra had suspected crack cocaine or methamphetamine when he was arrested New Year’s Eve in Pike County, according to an arrest affidavit.

Dykstra, 62, of Scranton, is charged with intentionally possessing a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and failing to change the name or address on his identification within 15 days.

Dykstra was a passenger in a 2015 GMC Sierra that state police stopped on Route 507 in Palmyra Twp. shortly after 8 p.m. because a computer check showed it bore a “dead” license plate, according to the affidavit, which state police filed Monday.

Dykstra, a passenger in the truck, asked officers for permission to get his personal belongings, which were in a pouch in the glove compartment.

“As the passenger opened the pouch to confirm the presence of his identification and credit card, troopers observed, in plain view, a glass smoking device and a jar/container containing suspected narcotics,” Trooper Kody Nowicki wrote in the affidavit.

Based on his training and experience, Nowicki “identified them as a plastic container holding suspected crack-cocaine/methamphetamine and a glass smoking device containing suspected drug residue,” he wrote in the affidavit. “The suspected narcotics were located inside the pouch claimed by the passenger, which also contained his identification and credit card.”

The substances were not tested in the field because of “the potential hazard of exposure and the increased risk associated with handling suspected narcotics,” according to the affidavit.

Dykstra was released and will receive a summons to appear for a hearing.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3 at 9 a.m.

WVIA News left a message seeking comment from Dykstra's attorney, Matthew Blit.