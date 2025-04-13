Details emerge of Shapiro family's harrowing evacuation from Harrisburg fire

Gov. Josh Shapiro was visibly shaken and appeared to choke back tears Sunday afternoon as he discussed his family's evacuation from the burning governor's mansion hours earlier.

"I want you all to know that your prayers lift us up. And in in this moment of darkness we are choosing to see light. And we appreciate the light that you have shined upon us," Shapiro said of well-wishers during a press conference outside the mansion's fire-ravaged South Wing in Harrisburg.

Cody Balmer, 38, allegedly climbed over a security fence, broke into the residence carrying incendiary devices and set the fire, in what state police called "an act of arson."

Balmer's alleged motive was not immediately clear.

The blaze took place a few hours after Shapiro, who is Jewish, celebrated a Passover Seder dinner inside the residence with family, friends, and guests.

Photos shared by the governor's office revealed extensive damage to the rooms where Saturday night's Seder had been held.

Among the burned furniture and fixtures were reminders of the event, including a sign inviting families to enjoy "kid-friendly Passover crafts."

"If this individual was trying to deter me from doing my job as your governor, rest assured I will find a way to work even harder than I was just yesterday, for the good people of Pennsylvania," Shapiro said.

"If he was trying to terrorize our family, our friends, the Jewish community who joined us for a Passover Seder in that room last night, hear me on this: We celebrated our faith last night proudly. And in a few hours, we will celebrate our second Seder of Passover — again, proudly," the governor added.

"No one will deter me or my family or any Pennsylvanian from celebrating their faith openly and proudly," Shapiro said.

PSP: One suspect in quick attack

Col. Christopher Paris, the state police commissioner, said Balmer has a Harrisburg post office address. Few other details about the suspect had been released Sunday night.

"What I do feel confident in saying at this point is that we don't anticipate any charges for conspiracy, but again ... we are still very much inside the first 24 hours," Paris said.

The attack occurred over a very brief period of time — "several minutes," Paris said.

Dauphin County District Attorney Francis T. Chardo said the charges against Balmer were expected to include attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson and attempted assault of an enumerated person.

Chardo said he could not release more details prior to the expected filing of a criminal complaint later Sunday evening.

"He entered (the mansion) surreptitiously ... he came over a fence, I will tell you that," Chardo said of Balmer, who he said "forcibly entered and set the fire."

Asked if he thought the case could be prosecuted as a hate crime, Shapiro said that is a question for the DA or the federal government.

Chardo said the FBI is involved in the investigation, and it is possible Balmer could face federal charges in addition to state charges.

Shapiro did say he had been in contact with FBI Director Kash Patel, who was "kind and courteous" and "promised all of the resources of the federal government."

Shapiro family awakened at 2 a.m.

Shapiro said he and his family were asleep upstairs in the residence at about 2 a.m. when "one of the state troopers assigned to our detail banged on our door, woke us up, and told us we had an emergency and needed to leave immediately."

"Together, we secured all of our children, our two dogs, our family that was staying with us, and the troopers safely evacuated us from the governor's residence," Shapiro said.

Paris praised troopers who were swift to evacuate the governor and his family, and Harrisburg firefighters who quickly battled the blaze.

He said PSP "will be conducting a multi-faceted review in terms of security measures and the exact timeline of how it happened."

"But I do feel very confident in saying that certain steps of due diligence were taken by our people, and we are in their debt for getting the governor and his family — immediate and extended — out of the house," Paris said.

Bivens: PSP was searching for intruder

PSP Lt. Col. George Bivens said Balmer "came over a fence" and "actively evaded troopers who were here to secure the residence, even while they were searching for him on the property."

"We knew there had been a breach on the property, and we were searching to determine what had occurred," he said.

"While they were searching is when he attacked at the residence, broke in, and set the fires," Bivens said.

"That was all playing out over a period of several minutes. It was very quick ..." Bivens said, adding that Balmer was armed with "some homemade incendiary devices."

Balmer exited the property same way he entered and was captured later Sunday in the Harrisburg area, Bivens said.

Security review underway

Bivens said a security review "is underway to ensure that we don't have a repeat of a situation like this."

"We look at all aspects — personnel, technological surveillance equipment, security equipment, all of that will be reviewed. And we will do our best to ensure that the governor and his family are safe in this residence," Bivens said.

Shapiro declined to say how many members of his family were in the house at the time of the fire, but "they're doing OK now."

"Obviously when you get woken up at two in the morning with a banging on the door by brave Pennsylvania State Police telling you you immediately have to evacuate, that's jarring, especially for children," Shapiro said.

The governor said he and wife Lori were heartened by messages of support from all over the state and nation, as well as from fellow governors and former governors.

"I will continue to pour every ounce of my being into this work. I'm going to do my best to be your governor and, right now, to be a good husband and father to my family, who are obviously traumatized by what occurred here last night," Shapiro said.