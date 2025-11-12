Months-long budget stalemate ends as Gov. Josh Shapiro signs $50.1 billion state spending plan

Gov. Josh Shapiro signed Pennsylvania’s first $50 billion-plus budget Wednesday, ending a 135-day stalemate with a plan that cuts public funding for cyber schools and boosts it for public schools.

“Let me be clear, this is a balanced budget that cuts taxes, that makes critical investments, that protects 100% of Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund and still leaves us with $8 billion in reserves,” Shapiro said during a mid-afternoon news conference.

Agreed to after occasionally bitter exchanges that pitted the Democratic governor and his party’s legislative allies and Republican leaders, the $50.09 billion budget raises spending by 4.7% above the budget that expired June 30, according to a House Democratic analysis.

As part of the budget deal, Shapiro committed to abandoning the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multi-state plan to control fossil fuels that foster planet-warming climate change.

The budget does not tap the state Rainy Day Fund, a key sticking point for Republicans, who repeatedly criticized Shapiro for proposing a 2025-2026 budget with $1.8 billion from the $7.5 billion fund.

Shapiro spoke during a mid-afternoon news conference with Democratic legislators surrounding him and not a Republican in sight.

That could be seen as a sign of the standoff’s divisive nature, but many Republicans voted in favor and Republican leaders offered praise.

The budget passed the House, which has a 102-101 Democratic majority, by 156-49. The Senate, which has a 27-23 Republican majority, approved by 40-9 with one Republican senator not voting.

In a statement, House Republican Leader Jesse Topper, R-Bedford/Fulton, said the budget isn’t perfect, but marks “signficant progress” for residents and the state’s future.

“From the beginning of this session, House Republicans have emphasized that no budget will truly balance unless we prioritize our economic growth in ways that capitalize on what we have, prepare our students for the future and make necessary government reforms particularly relating to benefit integrity,” Topper said. “I am proud to say this budget has major accomplishments in all these areas.”

Removing the state from the greenhouse initiative will jumpstart the state’s energy industry, Topper said.

Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa said the budget will make life more affordable for Pennsylvanians.

“This plan directly addresses many of the challenges facing Pennsylvania’s families: rising costs, expensive care, and inequitably funded education,” he said. “I am especially proud of the earned income tax credit, which puts money directly into the pockets of those trying to make ends meet. While this was a lengthy negotiation process, it yielded a responsible deal that positions Pennsylvania as a model for a government that works for working people. This budget not only meets many of our immediate needs of today, but it also makes key investments from which all Pennsylvanians will benefit for many years to come.”

How they voted

Here is how state lawmakers representing Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania voted on Tuesday:

● YES VOTES

House

Rep. Jamie Barton, R-Schuylkill/Berks

Rep. Kyle Donahue, D-Lackawanna

Rep. Jonathan Fritz, R-Wayne/Susquehanna

Rep. Jim Haddock, D-Luzerne/Lackawanna

Rep. Doyle Heffley, R-Carbon

Rep. Bridget Kosierowski, D-Lackawanna

Rep. Maureen Madden, D-Monroe

Rep. Kyle Mullins, D-Lackawanna

Rep. Jeff Olsommer, R-Wayne/Pike

Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Tioga/Bradford

Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Luzerne

Rep. Tina Pickett, R-Bradford/Wyoming

Rep. Tarah Propst, D-Monroe/Pike

Rep. Brenda Pugh, R-Luzerne

Rep. Jack Rader, R-Monroe

Rep. David Rowe, R-Snyder/Union/Juniata/Mifflin

Rep. Alec Ryncavage, R-Luzerne

Rep. Michael Stender, R-Northumberland/Montour

Rep. Tim Twardzik, R-Schuylkill

Rep. Dane Watro, R-Schuylkill/Luzerne

Senate

Sen. David Argall, R- Schuylkill/Carbon/Luzerne

Sen. Lisa Baker, R- Luzerne/Pike/Susquehanna/Wayne/ Wyoming

Sen. Lisa Boscola, R-Lehigh/Northampton

Sen. Rosemary Brown, R-Monroe/Lackawanna/Wayne

Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R- Columbia/Luzerne/Montour/Northumberland/Snyder

Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Lackawanna/Luzerne

Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Tioga/Bradford/Lycoming/Sullivan/Union

● NO VOTES

House

Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, R-Clinton/Union

Rep. Jamie Flick, R-Lycoming/Union

Rep. Joe Hamm, R-Lycoming/Sullivan

Rep. Robert Leadbeter, R-Columbia

Rep. Joanne Stehr, R-Schuylkill/Northumberland

Rep. Jamie Walsh, R-Luzerne

Senate

Sen. Cris Dush, R- Clinton/Cameron/Centre/Elk/Jefferson/McKean/Potter

