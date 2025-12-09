100 WVIA Way
Trump at Mount Airy: Live coverage of president's NEPA visit

WVIA | By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News,
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for AmericaBorys Krawczeniuk | WVIA NewsKat Bolus | WVIA News
Published December 9, 2025 at 2:28 PM EST
President Donald Trump listens during a cabinet meeting Tuesday, Dec. 2 in Washington. Trump is scheduled to visit Mount Airy Casino Resort in Monroe County this evening, Tuesday, Dec. 9.
Julia Demaree Nikhinson
/
Associated Press
President Donald Trump listens during a cabinet meeting Tuesday, Dec. 2 in Washington. Trump is scheduled to visit Mount Airy Casino Resort in Monroe County this evening, Tuesday, Dec. 9.

2:45 p.m.: We are less than four hours away from President Donald Trump's scheduled visit to Mount Airy Casino Resort in Monroe County, where he is expected to discuss his administration's efforts to address a top concern for voters: affordability.

Traffic is expected to be delayed on many roads around the region leading up to the 6 p.m. speech, including interstates 81, 84 and 380 and on local roads surrounding the casino in Paradise Township.

While supporters are expected to attend the speech, those opposed to the president's message and policies have been speaking out and are expected to hold demonstrations this afternoon.

Follow this story for live updates throughout the day and evening, as well as on WVIA FM.
