Trump at Mount Airy: Live coverage of president's NEPA visit

2:45 p.m.: We are less than four hours away from President Donald Trump's scheduled visit to Mount Airy Casino Resort in Monroe County, where he is expected to discuss his administration's efforts to address a top concern for voters: affordability.

Traffic is expected to be delayed on many roads around the region leading up to the 6 p.m. speech, including interstates 81, 84 and 380 and on local roads surrounding the casino in Paradise Township.

While supporters are expected to attend the speech, those opposed to the president's message and policies have been speaking out and are expected to hold demonstrations this afternoon.

Follow this story for live updates throughout the day and evening, as well as on WVIA FM.