Trump set to visit Mount Airy Casino Resort in Monroe County to talk about economy, inflation

Generations of New Yorkers were lured to the Poconos in decades past by the famed "beautiful Mount Airy Lodge" advertising jingle.

President Donald Trump is set to follow in their footsteps next week.

The lodge is now a casino resort — and Trump spends more time in Washington and Florida than his native New York nowadays — but the president will visit the Monroe County landmark on Tuesday to kick off what an Axios report called "a year of heavy stateside travel that's focused on selling his economic agenda ahead of the midterms."

He is scheduled to appear at Mount Airy Casino Resort in Paradise Township, near Mount Pocono, at 6 p.m., U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan's office confirmed Friday evening.

Trump will talk about his administration’s progress in improving the American economy, a White House official previously told WVIA News on Thursday.

“He’s talking about how he and the administration are continuing to focus on issues like ending the inflation crisis and affordability,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “This is not a victory lap ... By no means is the work done.”

Bresnahan is planning to attend the event, his office confirmed.

Pa. GOP posts event details

The Republican Party of Pennsylvania posted details about the visit, and the public sign-up process, on its Facebook page.

Trump will "return to Pennsylvania to address inflation, the economy, and how he plans to continue to bring down prices," the post said.

In addition to its casino, hotel, and golf course, Mount Airy also includes a 20,000 square-foot convention center and ballroom, its website says.

It's also located in a politically sensitive region of a critical swing state.

Bresnahan’s 8th District seat is expected to be one of the nation’s most closely watched House races in 2026 as Democrats look to eliminate Republicans’ narrow majority and reclaim control of the chamber.

Inflation, health care key issues

If there is one thing Trump and the Democrats seem to agree on, it is the importance of inflation to American voters as 2026 nears.

The Associated Press noted that "while Trump can point to a decline in gasoline prices, he’s now facing inflationary pressures on utilities and a massive increase in insurance premiums for people who get their health care through the Affordable Care Act."

"Pennsylvanians who buy their own health insurance coverage are likely to see their costs increase on average by 21.5% because of the expiration of tax credits tied to the Affordable Care Act, the state said in October," the AP wrote.

The Affordable Care Act also was front and center in Northeast Pennsylvania on Friday as three other high-profile Republicans made appearances in the region — Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz, Bresnahan, and U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick — three days ahead of Trump's planned visit.