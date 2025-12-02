Snow day in NEPA: Winter storm delivers precipitation, slows pace of life around the region

Traffic appears to be light in many parts of Northeast Pennsylvania and surrounding areas as the season's first significant winter storm continues to drop snow on the region.

Predictions of ongoing snow mean the afternoon commute could be hazardous in many areas.

Here's what you need to know:

The weather

According to the National Weather Service:

● Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna, and Wyoming counties are under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday, with total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches expected and the possibility of sleet and rain at times.

● Carbon and Monroe counties are also under an advisory until 6 p.m., with additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches.

● For Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia and Schuylkill counties an advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m., with total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches.

● Localized snowfall totals over 6 inches are possible at higher elevations to the east of US-15 and north of I-81/I-78 into the southern Poconos, NWS says.

Roger DuPuis / WVIA News Traffic is lighter than usual across the region Tuesday morning, including here on South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, as snow continues to fall.

The roads

The state Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. Those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways, the agency says:

● Interstate 80 in Luzerne County.

● Interstate 81 in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Susquehanna Counties.

● Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Pike, and Wayne Counties.

● Interstate 380 in Lackawanna and Wayne Counties.

On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right lane, PennDOT says.

"Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, and they will not completely free of ice and snow," the agency said. "PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear."

Motorists can check conditions more widely across the state by visiting www.511PA.com.

Lydia McFarlane / WVIA News A Luzerne County Transportation Authority bus eases its way along Old River Road during Tuesday morning's snowstorm. LCTA announced at 9:30 a.m. that it was suspending service due to conditions. Many local transit agencies around the region have altered or suspended service today.

The buses

Luzerne County Transportation Authority announced at 9:30 a.m. that the agency will be suspending service until conditions improve, and will continue to monitor road conditions and update as necessary throughout the day.

County of Lackawanna Transit System buses are operating on snow routes. Shared ride service will be available for medical, work, ADA and dialysis trips only.

Monroe County Transit Authority fixed route service will run, but shared ride and Pony Plus service are suspended today.

Schuylkill Transportation System has suspended fixed route and shared ride van service due to conditions.