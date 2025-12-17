Bresnahan, Mackenzie break with party leadership, sign Democrat petition to force House vote on extending ACA subsidies

U.S. Reps. Ryan Mackenzie (R-Lehigh) and Rob Bresnahan (R-Luzerne) signed a Democratic petition to force a House vote to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies.

The congressmen cover Pennsylvania’s 7th and 8th districts, respectively. They were two of four Republicans who went against party leadership to sign the petition.

“Despite our months-long call for action, leadership on both sides of the aisle failed to work together to advance any bipartisan compromise, leaving this as the only way to protect the 28,000 people in my district from higher costs,” Bresnahan said in a statement posted to his X, formerly Twitter, account .

“Families in NEPA cannot afford to have the rug pulled out from under them. Doing nothing was not an option, and although this is not a bill I ever intended to support, it is the only option remaining,” he continued.

“I urge my colleagues to set politics aside, put people first, and come together around a bipartisan deal,” Bresnahan said.

Mackenzie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Bucks County Republican who represents Pennsylvania’s 1st district, and Rep. Mike Lawler from New York also signed the petition.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries needed 218 signatures to force a vote in the House that would extend the subsidies for three years. The four Republican congressmen pushed the number to 218. A vote will likely happen in the new year, although the timing is still unclear.

A lengthy fight over the extension of ACA subsidies

The pandemic-era subsidies are set to expire at the end of this year and were the driving force behind the government shutdown that ended in November.

KFF found that healthcare costs could more than double for enrollees in the ACA should the tax credits expire.

The government shutdown, which was the longest in U.S. history, ended in mid-November without the credits being extended .

House Republicans led by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) this week pushed ahead a healthcare package that does not include an extension .

Bresnahan told WVIA earlier this month that he was in favor of extending the subsidies.