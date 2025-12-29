WVIA 2025 YEAR IN REVIEW: Rural government and community issues

Rural issues made big waves in 2025. From fights over parents' rights and LGBTQ+ issues to water contamination, the region faced major political and environmental decisions this year.

A Susquehanna County library administrator was laid off as the community battled over parents’ rights versus LGBTQ+ issues. Residents in Columbia County demanded answers on how their water supply may be contaminated with sewage from the 1980s. And Pennsylvania lawmakers debated whether to greenlight recreational marijuana — which ultimately failed in the state legislature.

Library administrator laid off; residents fight over LGBTQ+ books in Susquehanna County

In January, hundreds of Susquehanna County residents protested the termination of the Susquehanna County Library’s administrator and demanded for the protection of LGBTQ+ books.

Administrator/Librarian Kristina Ely was laid off in December 2024 in what some residents called a political move to enable library board members censor books they feel are inappropriate or offensive.

Ely was laid off by a 6-4 vote during an executive session that sent shockwaves through the Board of Trustees of the Susquehanna County Historical Society and the Free Library Association.

The board also appointed current board member Lorraine Chidester to serve as the library's new chief operating officer. She does not have a master's degree in library and Information Science as required under state law for county libraries.

Residents also debated whether to allow children to keep what materials they take out at the library private or to allow parents to monitor their library usage.

The board later voted to give parents the sole ability to choose who has access to a child's library account.

On a separate but related note, in July Montrose held its 44th Blueberry Festival, which raised money for the county library.

Coolbaugh Twp. official embroiled in video controversy, blasts 'transphobic bigots'

Cara Rogan announced in March she would not resign as a Coolbaugh Township supervisor after a viral video showed her yelling and cursing at a woman waiting to pick up medication at a CVS.

Amiellya Broxton, a Coolbaugh Township resident, filmed Rogan in self-defense, she said in the video posted to TikTok on Feb. 28.

While Rogan apologized for her conduct, she also yelled at residents that the board had to call for police protection because of "transphobic bigots."

Clearing the air: Nine years after medical marijuana launched, Pa. again eyes legal recreational use

Pennsylvania lawmakers considered passing a handful of bills that would have legalized recreational marijuana — a proposition Governor Josh Shapiro pushed in his 2025 budget.

The legislation failed to pass preliminary committees in either side of the legislature.

President Donald Trump also rescheduled marijuana from a Schedule I substance to a Schedule III substance this month, which will open the door to cannabis research in Pennsylvania.

WVIA put together an episode of Keystone Edition where we brought in marijuana researchers, lawmakers on either side of the aisle and opinion and healthcare professionals to talk about whether legalization could benefit or put the state at risk.

‘Forever chemicals’ in the community: DEP says sewage from the 1980s likely threatens Columbia County’s health

For nine years, Janine Hall and her three children have not had safe water to drink. For Gail Boudman, she and her kids were unknowingly drinking unsafe water for the past 20 years.

Residents like Hall and Boudman this year demanded answers from the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), which found that their water had dangerously high levels of PFAS from sewage sludge put on nearby farms in the 1980s.

PFAS are synthetic chemicals that break down slowly and can stay in the human body and the environment for long periods of time. The chemicals are in everyday products like pesticides, cleaning supplies and packaging.

The agency is in the process of installing filtration systems in affected residents' homes and is investigating the source of the contamination.

Penn State Extension is also separately researching PFAS contamination across the state.