STAY TUNED: WVIA News to report from the Little League World Series Grand Slam Parade

Tune in to WVIA-FM Tuesday afternoon during All Things Considered for live newscasts from the Grand Slam Parade, which kicks off the 78th Little League World Series in South Williamsport.

WVIA’s Haley O’Brien will host live newscasts from WVIA's Williamsport Studio in the Community Arts Center, which is along the parade route.

The parade begins at the intersections of Maynard and West Fourth Streets in Williamsport. It moves along Fourth Street and ends at Market Street. All 20 Little League teams, regional and local marching bands, dance groups, floats, fire trucks and more will be featured.

The WVIA News Team will be out and about talking to the community about the

parade, which is now in its 19th year.

