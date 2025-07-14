100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Local team prepares for Little League World Series Challenger Exhibition Game next month

By Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published July 14, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Pa. could foot more of the bill for disaster response under FEMA proposals

Pennsylvania’s emergency manager is calling on the federal government to rethink proposed changes to disaster aid.

Road to Williamsport: Wyoming Valley Challenger team to play at Little League World Series

Acceptance, friendships and confidence flourish at a baseball diamond in Wilkes-Barre. The Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball league, which has expanded and thrived at the field over the last six years, will play at the Little League World Series next month — with a national audience.

One year away: Pennsylvania counts down to America’s 250th

Cassandra Coleman runs America250PA. She says America's story lies at the heart of rural Pennsylvania.

Teachings to reflect on life: Tibetan monks tour NEPA

Monks from the Gaden Shartse Monastery in India will be in Northeast Pennsylvania until July 23.

UP TO DATE Up to DateFEMAChallenger Little League BaseballAmerica250PATibetan Monks
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is the community reporter for the WVIA News Team. She is a former reporter and columnist at The Times-Tribune, a Scrantonian and cat mom.

You can email Kat at katbolus@wvia.org
See stories by Kat Bolus | WVIA News