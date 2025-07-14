Local team prepares for Little League World Series Challenger Exhibition Game next month

Pa. could foot more of the bill for disaster response under FEMA proposals

Pennsylvania’s emergency manager is calling on the federal government to rethink proposed changes to disaster aid.

Road to Williamsport: Wyoming Valley Challenger team to play at Little League World Series

Acceptance, friendships and confidence flourish at a baseball diamond in Wilkes-Barre. The Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball league, which has expanded and thrived at the field over the last six years, will play at the Little League World Series next month — with a national audience.

One year away: Pennsylvania counts down to America’s 250th

Cassandra Coleman runs America250PA. She says America's story lies at the heart of rural Pennsylvania.

Teachings to reflect on life: Tibetan monks tour NEPA

Monks from the Gaden Shartse Monastery in India will be in Northeast Pennsylvania until July 23.