100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Up to Date

  • March 12, 2025
    Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
    Hello and welcome to Up to Date from WVIA. Morning Edition Host Sarah Scinto gets you up to date at your own pace with what we’re doing here at WVIA News.Whether you’re listening on your lunch break at work, on the treadmill at the gym or on your drive home, we’ll be bringing you the most interesting and important stories of the day every weekday here on Up to Date.Today - we’ll be kidding around at Tunkhannock High School and hear from local officials on Medicare and Medicaid. Plus, Penn State’s stadium is getting a brand new name.In today's episode:https://www.wvia.org/news/local/2025-03-11/legislators-healthcare-providers-gather-in-scranton-to-discuss-risks-to-medicaid-medicarehttps://www.wvia.org/news/local/2025-03-03/kidding-around-baby-goats-join-flock-of-chickens-at-tunkhannock-school