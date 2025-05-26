100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

The latest in the saga to replace a Lackawanna County Commissioner

By Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published May 26, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Hello and happy Memorial Day.

In today’s edition we have stories from around the region.

Sarah Scinto's latest edition of Bookmarks recommendations books by indigenous authors.

Lisa Mazzarella talks with a Luzerne County nonprofit for Community Connection.

Borys Krawczeniuk reports on the latest in the saga to replace former Lackawanna County Commissioner Matt McGloin.

Plus, Sarah Hofius Hall has more on the recently announced closure of Penn State’s Wilkes-Barre campus.

Borys dives into what the primary election results mean for Scranton.

And Roger DuPuis has a Memorial Day story on a Williamsport man who died during World War II.

Tags
UP TO DATE Up to DateLackawanna CountyLuzerne CountyLycoming CountyWorld War IIScrantonBookmarksPenn State Wilkes-BarreWilliamsportMemorial Day
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
