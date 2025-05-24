BOOKMARKS: Indigenous authors highlight stories across genres with diverse storytelling

Many authors have borrowed from or retold the stories of Indigenous people, but it’s always better to hear a story from its source.

Indigenous authors are telling old and new stories that illuminate what it means to be Indigenous today and help anyone understand their identity. They're writing and publishing across genres, with stories as varied and diverse as Indigenous people.

Here are a few you might want to check out.

Bree Buonomo, Pixie Book Club and Scranton Silent Book Club

Book: "Firekeeper's Daughter"

Author: Angeline Boulley

This is such an immersive and powerful novel that highlights the problems of drug use and abuse that happen on the reservations.

The author, having this be such a unique and promising debut, really transcends the Young Adult genre and can connect to anybody who picks this book up.

It's eye-opening and it's evocative, and I highly recommend you read it.

Jim Jennings, Senior Director of Audience, Development & Growth, WVIA

Book: "There There"

Author: Tommy Orange

"There There" is a powerful novel that explores the lives of a dozen Native American characters living in and around Oakland, California.

As their stories unfold—ranging from addiction and violence to identity struggles and generational trauma—Orange paints a complex portrait of urban Native life, challenging the stereotypes that often define Indigenous people in mainstream narratives.

The novel weaves these individual stories together, building tension as the characters head toward a powwow, which becomes the pivotal climax of the book.

Through this mosaic of perspectives, "There There" addresses the legacy of colonialism, the meaning of cultural identity in a modern, urban context, and the enduring resilience of Native communities.

This story helped me reconnect with my own complicated heritage and personal journey. It is filled with urgency, empathy, and unflinching honesty.

Sarah Scinto, WVIA Morning Edition Host and Reporter

Book: “Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology”

Editors: Shane Hawk and Theodore C. Van Alst Jr.

I love short stories. It’s so special to find one that packs a punch in a short time and lingers in your mind.

This anthology has that effect. It features 26 short, dark fiction stories by Indigenous writers, and the audiobook version even highlights several different Indigenous narrators.

Well-known authors like Tommy Orange lend their talents to the collection alongside lesser known voices. I started with the story “Dead Owls” by Mona Susan Power and immediately identified with Aunt Phylis’s owl collection and fell in love with Power’s descriptive writing.

“Never Whistle at Night” is a wonderful, accessible way to find your next favorite writer.

"Never Whistle at Night" is a wonderful, accessible way to find your next favorite writer.

