BOOKMARKS: Summertime means getting booked up for the beach

Think about some beach day essentials.

That list probably includes things like sunscreen, an umbrella, a comfortable chair, snacks and drinks.

My list also always includes a book. As soon as summer rolls around, I look forward to sitting on the beach in the sunshine, listening to the crash of the waves and immersing myself in a good story.

Most of the time, when I look up from whatever my beach read of the summer might be, I spot plenty of other beachy bookworms doing the same.

It's officially summertime, and if a good book is one of your beach bag must-haves, this week's recommendations are for you.

Sandy Longo, Executive Director, Lackawanna County Library System

Book: "The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool that Millions of People Can't Stop Talking About"

Author: Mel Robbins

Beach reads are for taking more time to read — to read whatever we want, or to read what we need to read.

For your beach read, I'm recommending "The Let Them Theory," by Mel Robbins. When you let them do whatever it is they want to do, it creates the opportunity to let you do what you need to do to remain in control of yourself, your actions and your emotional peace.

I have found cultivating this skill-set invaluable as we all have our own perspectives and opinions. Utilizing the "let them" theory helps you to create an environment you need to thrive, be your own person and value the perspectives of others. I hope you enjoy it.

Brigid Lawrence, Owner, Friendly Alien Books

Book: "Remarkably Bright Creatures"

Author: Shelby Van Pelt

This book follows the story of widow Tova Sullivan, who starts working at an aquarium after her husband's death. Tova also lost her son 30 years ago, after he disappeared on a boat in the Puget Sound.

We read about Tova developing a unique friendship with the aquarium's elderly, eccentric octopus, and finally discovering what happened to her son all those years ago.

This is a story about living with grief, unexpected friendships and found family. It is one of my favorite summer reads, and I hope you enjoy.

Mary Pat Blaskiewicz, high school English teacher

Book: "The Magic Strings of Frankie Presto"

Author: Mitch Albom

The novel follows Frankie Presto, an orphaned boy turned renowned guitarist, whose life is heartbreaking, harrowing and downright amazing, spanning more than six decades of Frankie's life and set primarily against the backdrop of the American music scene of the 1940s, '50s and '60s.

"Frankie Presto" carries its readers on a journey that is wholesome, endearing, powerful, surprising and full of heart.

We watch Frankie grow up, learning the ways of the guitar and of the world. We look on in awe when he encounters some of the greatest musicians of our time, leaving his mark on them, both professionally and personally.

We celebrate when he is successful, riding the wave of fame and fortune. We hold our breath as he is confronted with obstacle upon obstacle, somehow overcoming each of them with compassion and grace.

Finally, we weep when the story ends, reminding us that we all play a role in the lives of others, no matter how insignificant we may feel we are.

This book is one of my all time favorites, and I think it's a perfect beach read. The plot is intricate without being overly complex. The story moves along easily at a consistent pace, and Albom's narrative techniques will surely keep you hooked until the very end.

Jenelle Culver, Assistant Adult Services Coordinator, Osterhout Free Library

Book: "The Virgin Suicides"

Author: Jeffrey Eugenides

This isn't your typical, lighthearted beach read, but I pack "The Virgin Suicides" every summer because I can't help but want to revisit the surreal, dream-like world of the Lisbon sisters.

Eugenides perfectly captures the feel of a languid summer, painting their lives in soft focus like an eternal golden hour. The novel is told in retrospect by a group of neighborhood boys, now grown up, reflecting on the mythos of the Lisbon family and a time in their lives that was mysterious, tragic and formative.

"The Virgin Suicides" is a beautifully written, totally unforgettable read that stays with you long after summer ends.

Clare Ryan, Gouldsboro

Book: "You With a View"

Author: Jessica Joyce

This is a cute, short romance about two enemies reunited for a road trip to different national parks to learn about their grandparents' love story.

It's cutesy, easy to read, which is great for the beach.

Book: "Pines"

Author: Blake Crouch

The story grabs you in from the start where you're confused right along with the main character Ethan, who's a Secret Service agent lost on a mission.

This book was surprising with lots of twists, and the message at the end is very powerful.

Sarah Scinto, WVIA Morning Edition Host

Book: "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder"

Author: Holly Jackson

My ideal beach read is something fast-paced, engaging and, most importantly, bound in paperback. No way I’m exposing a hardcover to the sand and wind.

“A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” delivers on all three of those points.

This young adult mystery is set in a town called Fairview, where five years ago, pretty and popular high school senior Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend, Sal Singh, who then died by suicide. That’s the story everyone in town believes, until our main character Pip decides to reexamine the case.

Sometimes I wonder if this book was specifically written for me — Pip becomes an investigative journalist and podcaster over the course of the story. It’s fast-paced and gripping, and Fairview is a small town in Connecticut, so it’s sprinkled with references to landmarks near my own hometown.

That aside, there’s plenty for anyone to enjoy in “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.”

That’s all for this week’s Bookmarks! Look for the next edition on July 5. We’ll celebrate Independence Day with some stories from U.S. History.