BOOKMARKS: Learning about life through memorable memoirs

Reading any genre can introduce us to new perspectives or ways of thinking, but memoirs in particular help us meet real people and learn from their own words.

You may find some life lessons in this week’s memoir recommendations.

Jess Ross-Steltz, "Bookstagrammer" bathtubbookworm

Book: "The Answer Is ...: Reflections on My Life"

Author: Alex Trebek

While I am personally not a huge fan of memoirs, I am a huge fan of "Jeopardy!" and I've been in love with Alex Trebek ever since I was old enough to watch Jeopardy with my parents.

So when his memoir, "The Answer Is...: Reflections on My Life," came out prior to his passing away a few years ago, I absolutely wanted to make sure that I read it.

I ended up listening to it on audio, which is actually really cool, because most of the chapters are narrated by Ken Jennings, who is Alex Trebek's close friend and the current "Jeopardy!" host. Then some of the chapters are narrated by Alex (Trebek) himself.

In the final chapter, which is narrated by Alex, he will leave you absolutely crying in the club remembering what an impact he had on all of us as someone who always had the answers, or should I say, questions, to some of life's most interesting questions.

Courtesy of Tara Conrad / Submitted photo Tara Conrad, author of "Her Surrender" and other dark romance novels, is one of the organizers of Electric City Love Con.

Tara Conrad, dark romance author

Book: "On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft"

Author: Stephen King

One memoir I've read multiple times is "On Writing" by Stephen King. It's part craft guide, part personal journey.

I love how honest and practical it is. His words resonate with me, not just because he's a master of craft, but because he doesn't shy away from the darker side of life.

Every time I read it, I find something new that reminds me why I fell in love with storytelling in the first place.

Submitted photo / Submitted photo Kaylee Magda

Kaylee Magda, owner, Lost & Found Bookshop

Book: "The Third Gilmore Girl: A Memoir"

Author: Kelly Bishop

This is a a beautifully written memoir that will make you feel like an old friend meeting up for a strong cup of coffee as Kelly (Bishop) tells you stories from her long career as a dancer, an actor and performer and an activist.

Yes, there are behind the scenes moments for "Gilmore Girls" and "Dirty Dancing" fans, but you don't need to be a fan of her work to enjoy the honest and engaging stories about life and pursuing your dreams at any stage in life.

Author's note: WVIA's Isabela Weiss also recommended "The Third Gilmore Girl: A Memoir" as an audiobook. Find her thoughts here.

Lydia McFarlane, WVIA News Healthcare Reporter

Book: "Connie: A Memoir"

Author: Connie Chung

Memoirs speak to the journalist in me. An unfiltered recount of interesting people’s life stories? Sign me up. I often consume my memoirs via audiobook because hearing people’s stories in their own voice makes it more impactful for me.

Connie Chung has the voice and the story to make her memoir "Connie" one of the best I’ve ever read or listened to. She reminisces on her decades-long career, being a trailblazer for both women and people of color in journalism and balancing career aspirations with having a family. Her memoir allows her to control her own narrative, which was especially important to her after years of people speculating on her exit from CBS.

Chung dealt with racism, sexism and her mostly white male colleagues underestimating her intelligence. She met all of this adversity by becoming "one of the boys" and letting the criticism and jokes roll off her back while she continued her ambitious climb. As the first Asian-American anchor, she inspired generations behind her — leading to what a New York Times story dubbed "the Connie generation"— a boom in Asian parents naming their daughters Connie. She fought for her career and for equal treatment in the workplace.

Her story is heartbreaking and difficult at times, but she tells it with such grace, humor and intimacy you can’t help but feel that Connie Chung is your good friend. "Connie" encouraged me, a young female journalist of color, to continue on this path. She was a true trailblazer, and her memoir made me appreciate how many doors she truly opened for women in journalism.

Sarah Scinto, WVIA Morning Edition Host and Reporter

Book: “Bird by Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life”

Author: Anne Lamott

Tara Conrad’s recommendation of “On Writing” actually inspired me to recommend my favorite memoir of the craft this week.

I first read Anne Lamott’s “Bird by Bird” in high school as part of a creative writing class. Then a couple of years later, it was one textbook I was excited to purchase when it was assigned for a college class.

Lamott breaks down her writing process with humor, encouragement and honesty while discussing the life of a writer and offering her advice. The central, eponymous instruction to tackle it all “bird by bird” will stay with you long after the first reading.

This is essential reading for any writer, but there’s plenty of life advice to be found for anyone in Lamott’s witty prose.

