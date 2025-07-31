100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH WVIA: Federal Funding Is Cut, Click Here To Support Our Essential Services Now.

EVENTFUL: Jazz, hip-hop festival, Latino Fiesta and more on tap this weekend

WVIA | By Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Published July 31, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
The Scranton Jazz Festival brings live jazz performances to several venues for three days.
Scranton Jazz Festival
The Scranton Jazz Festival brings live jazz performances to several venues for three days.

It’s a busy weekend with a lot of events happening. Music festivals, outdoor events and the NEPA Latino Fiesta are on deck. Let’s start with a 20-year tradition, the Scranton Jazz Festival.

Scranton Jazz Festival

It will be hard to miss a jazz performance in downtown Scranton with dozens of acts scheduled to perform at restaurants and other spots.

Tower of Power is a California-based jazz band. They will perform at the Scranton Cultural Center Saturday as part of the Scranton Jazz Festival.
Scranton Jazz Festival
Tower of Power is a California-based jazz band. They will perform at the Scranton Cultural Center Saturday as part of the Scranton Jazz Festival.

The music will start Friday evening, which is also First Friday Scranton.

There will be free trolley rides Friday and Saturday evening from 6 to 10 p.m. There also is a jazz walk map that includes locations to see music free of charge.

Ticketed events at the Scranton Cultural Center will feature Tower of Power Saturday, and the Scranton Jazz Festival Big Band will play Sunday.

Founder Marko Marcinko says the event has grown and transformed since the inaugural event in 2005, and that’s just a part of jazz.

“You want to improvise, you want to recreate, you want to take something that has been and put something on top of it,” he said. “That’s the way of the jazz musician.”

Hear more from Marcinko in a recent interview with WVIA’s Erika Funke on Artscene.

Scranton Jazz Festival
Fri., Aug. 1 - Sun., Aug. 3
Full schedule here

NEPA Day Downtown

A youth-led volunteer organization, NEPA's Summer in the City, will host NEPA Day Downtown on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre Saturday.

The day will begin with the water-themed Run the River 5K at 9 a.m. Runners and walkers will be sprayed and splashed by volunteers along the way. There’s also a 1.25-mile run for kids.

Entertainment will include a pup parade, Irish dancers and other local performers. There will be vendors, food trucks and kids’ activities.

The event is a fundraiser for Casa of Wyoming Valley.

NEPA's Day Downtown
Sat., Aug. 1
11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre Public Square

NEPA Latino Fiesta 

The NEPA Latino Fiesta will bring tradition latin music, dance and food to Scranton's Nay Aug Park.
Facebook
/
Giving Back to the Community
The NEPA Latino Fiesta will bring tradition latin music, dance and food to Scranton's Nay Aug Park.

A vibrant, family-friendly event at Nay Aug Park in Scranton will celebrate Latino heritage.

Latin American cultures will be represented in music and dance. There will also be authentic latin and caribbean food.

Activities will include a kids’ zone and a variety of vendors. This is the third annual NEPA Latino Fiesta in Scranton, hosted by Giving Back to the Community.

“In times like these, creating spaces that celebrate culture and community is more important than ever,” President and co-founder Elizabeth Rodriguez said in a press release. “The Latino Fiesta is about pride, unity and honoring the contributions of Latino families in Scranton and beyond.”

NEPA Latino Fiesta
Sat., Aug. 1
12 - 6 p.m.
Nay Aug Park, Scranton

Other things to do this weekend:
Tags
Local EventfulScrantonScranton Jazz FestivalWilkes-BarreLuzerne CountyLackawanna CountyNay Aug ParkKingstonHazletonMonroe County
Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Haley O'Brien is a newscast host on WVIA Radio during All Things Considered, weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m. She is also WVIA's Community Engagement Reporter, and writes a weekly series titled "Eventful," featuring weekend events planned for around the region. Listen to the accompanying radio segment, Haley's Happy Hour, Thursdays at 5:44 p.m.

You can email Haley at haleyobrien@wvia.org
See stories by Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Related Stories