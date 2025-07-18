Scranton Jazz Festival 2025; Marko Marcinko; July 18 2025
Marko Marcinko; Drummer/Pianist, Founder & Artistic Director of
the Scranton Jazz Festival & Leader of the Scranton Jazz Festival
Big Band, speaking about the 20th anniversary of the SJF to be
held August 1, 2 & 3, 2025, in downtown Scranton. The Saturday
headliner is Tower of Power at the Scranton Cultural Center at 8pm;
Sunday at the Cultural Center, it's the Scranton Jazz Festival Big Band
under Marcinko's direction with special guests including French jazz
vocalist Ilona Knopfler & jazz trumpeter Carl Fischer, beginning
at 6:00 pm. There will be more than 80 musicians in venues
throughout downtown Scranton with the Jazz Walk on Friday & Saturday
nights and Jazz Brunches on Sunday. For information:
www.scrantonjazzfestival.org/