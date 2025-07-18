Scranton Jazz Festival 2025; Marko Marcinko; July 18 2025

Marko Marcinko; Drummer/Pianist, Founder & Artistic Director of

the Scranton Jazz Festival & Leader of the Scranton Jazz Festival

Big Band, speaking about the 20th anniversary of the SJF to be

held August 1, 2 & 3, 2025, in downtown Scranton. The Saturday

headliner is Tower of Power at the Scranton Cultural Center at 8pm;

Sunday at the Cultural Center, it's the Scranton Jazz Festival Big Band

under Marcinko's direction with special guests including French jazz

vocalist Ilona Knopfler & jazz trumpeter Carl Fischer, beginning

at 6:00 pm. There will be more than 80 musicians in venues

throughout downtown Scranton with the Jazz Walk on Friday & Saturday

nights and Jazz Brunches on Sunday. For information:

www.scrantonjazzfestival.org/