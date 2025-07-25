Pa. American Water closes portion of Lake Scranton Trail due to maintenance work

Pennsylvania American Water will block off the southern portion of the Lake Scranton Trail through the end of September due to maintenance work.

The utility announced today the closure will take effect on Monday, July 28 in a press release. It will close the walking path from where it meets the roadway at the small stone bridge to the dam near the fishing pier.

Susan Turcmanovich, the utility’s external affairs manager, said in an interview today the closure is for routine maintenance of the lake’s drying lagoons.

Lake Scranton is the main drinking water source for the Scranton area, according to the utility.

“It's part of the treatment process, so we're just removing ... material,” Turcmanovich said.

She estimated the closed portion of the 3.57-mile walking trail is under a mile long.

The path will be closed as a safety precaution due to increased truck traffic from maintenance work.

Pennsylvania American Water asks visitors not to walk around closed gates or fencing to access the closed portions of the path.