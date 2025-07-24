EVENTFUL: Eat chicken wings, see a train display and celebrate Christmas in July this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There is so much going on, from a country street fair in Moscow, Lackawanna County to a model railroad society open house in Luzerne County.

Let’s start with an event centered around a delicacy invented by our neighbors in New York State: Buffalo wings.

One of the region’s favorite foods will be celebrated at the 3rd annual Swoyersville Chicken Wing Fling.

Some of the area’s most popular wings will be served from local restaurants including Murphy’s Pub, R Bar and Grill, Mountaintop Pub & Eatery and more. A panel of judges will crown a favorite.

Other vendors will sell crafts and additional food items while local bands provide entertainment.

AIMEE DILGER / WVIA News A bucket of crispy wings from the R Bar at last year's event.

The event is hosted in partnership with Swoyersville Parks & Recreation and the two men behind NEPA Chicken Wing Bulletin Facebook page.

They have created a community on social media with more than 20,000 members sharing pictures and reviews from their favorite spots in the Scranton and Wilkes-Barre area.

The event is a testament to the strength of NEPA’s chicken wing community.

Sat., July 26 and Sun., July 27

12 - 5 p.m.

The Moscow Country Street Fair is a three day event that includes two parades, a race, games and entertainment.

Facebook / Moscow Country Street Fair Vendors will set up on Main Street in Moscow.

It starts Thursday evening with a family game night and kids' karaoke. Also for the kids, there will be a foam party Friday at 8 p.m. followed by a glo party at 9 p.m.

Facebook / Moscow Country Street Fair Parades will be part of the fun in Moscow this weekend.

There will be a hometown parade Friday at 7 p.m. and a tractor parade Saturday at 6 p.m.

Saturday’s activities will begin with a one-mile race, the Moscow Fire Run for the Hoses, followed by a flower show and flower arranging workshop.

Just for adults, there will be a paint and sip Thursday and a karaoke night Saturday.

Vendors will be set up on Main Street and live entertainment will take the Main Street stage throughout the weekend.

The event runs from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Thur., July 24 - Sat., July 26

Downtown Moscow

Here in Pennsylvania, we don't often get a chance to celebrate the Christmas holiday on an 80-degree day.

Facebook / Lehighton Downtown Farmer's Market Christmas in July will be celebrated in Lehighton this Saturday.

The annual Christmas in July event hosted by the Lehighton Downtown Initiative is an opportunity to shop at the Lehighton Farmer's Market with Christmas spirit all around.

There will be vendors of all kinds and festive activities including a raffle for a blackstone grill. Christmas music will be playing with decorations around the park downtown.

And a special visitor may show up from the North Pole.

Sat., July 26

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

1 Constitution Ave., Lehighton

Anthracite Model Railroad Society The Jim Thorpe train station is lit up while landmarks including St. Mark's church and the Lehigh Coal & Navigation building.

The Anthracite Model Railroad Society in Hazle Twp., Luzerne County invites the public to see its train display this weekend, which depicts the greater Hazleton area in the mid-1900s.

The train display is about 2,000 square feet and includes Hazleton, Weatherly, Eckley Miner’s Village and downtown Jim Thorpe.

Mini recreations of coal breakers, train stations and the region’s natural scenery were meticulously crafted by members of the club, which has been around since 1990.

Admission is free at the summer open houses. The museum will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Anthracite Model Railroad Society A detailed recreation of downtown Jim Thorpe includes the Carbon County Courthouse, a diner that once stood across from it and the Asa Packer mansion in the mountains.

Sat., July 26 and Sun., July 27

12 - 5 p.m.

1056 Hanover Ct., Hazle Twp.

