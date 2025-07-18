BOOKMARKS: Osterhout book sale shoppers offer recommendations

There’s plenty to do in NEPA in the summer but one of my favorite things is The Osterhout Free Library’s annual tent sale in Wilkes-Barre. Browsing the tables packed with books is like going on a treasure hunt every June.

At this year’s sale, I went looking for recommendations from fellow bookish treasure hunters.

Enjoy, and happy reading!

Sarah Scinto / WVIA News Katie Grooms

Katie Grooms, Bear Creek

Book: "Death of the Author: A Novel"

Author: Nnedi Okorafor

It's a fantastic science fiction (book). Highly recommend, it's awesome.

Katie Grooms recommends "Death of the Author: A Novel" Listen • 0:15

Sarah Scinto / WVIA News Phyllis Scott

Phyllis Scott, Plymouth

Book: "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI"

Author: David Grann

One of the books we read for the book club at the Cancer Wellness Center is a book called the "Killers of the Flower Moon," and it was intriguing.

It's about something that went on in Oklahoma during 1920 that, frankly, was very revealing in terms of the oil industry, crime and Oklahoma history.

I really recommend it because it taught me an awful lot.

Phyllis Scott recommends "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI" Listen • 0:39

Sarah Scinto / WVIA News Wilson Cunkle

Wilson Cunkle, Plains

Book: "A Game of Thrones" or "A Song of Ice and Fire" series

Author: George R.R. Martin

I think that people should read the "Game of Thrones" books, even if public opinion is kind of divided about them.

I think it's very interesting to read these books as being cornerstones of the fantasy genre. Even if you're not a giant fan, they've got a lot of interesting ideas in them for aspiring writers.

Wilson Cunkle recommends "A Game of Thrones" Listen • 0:26

Sarah Scinto / WVIA News Linda Kubiak

Linda Kubiak, president, Friends of the Osterhout Free Library

Book: "The Chemist"

Author: Stephenie Meyer

I have a lot of favorite books, but I'm actually giving you my husband's favorite book, because my husband, every summer, rereads this book.

It's called "The Chemist" by Stephanie Meyer. He absolutely loves that book. I have so many favorites. I'm in three book clubs, so it's hard for me to decide which one to pick, but my husband always ... says 'it's getting warm now I'm getting ready to get this book and reread it.'

Author's note: Linda Kubiak's husband, Phil Kubiak, recommended "The Chemist" in the audiobooks edition of Bookmarks.

Books: "Tuesdays with Morrie" and "The Stranger in the Lifeboat"

Author: Mitch Albom

The (books) make you think. I mean, they're wholesome books.

They're about life and stuff, and they're quick reads.

There's not many pages, and you can go through them real quick.

Linda Kubiak recommends "The Chemist," "Tuesdays with Morrie," and "The Stranger in the Lifeboat" Listen • 1:02

Sarah Scinto / WVIA News Katie Martin

Katie Martin, Drums

Book: "Wonderland"

Author: Kimberly Wheelock

I love the book because it was very real in a sense, but it was also super science fiction, but also mystery and thriller. It was like all three genres put together.

It's a great book if you like the outdoors. I think when I read it, it had like 10 reviews and now it's up to 200. I think about this book all the time.

Katie Martin recommends "Wonderland" Listen • 0:33

Wilkes University / Wilkes University Linda Paul

Linda Paul, Associate Professor of Philosophy, Wilkes University

Book: "The Novice's Tale (A Dame Frevisse Mystery)"

Author: Margaret Frazer

I highly recommend a series of books by a woman named Margaret Frazer about a nun in the 1400s who ends up solving murders.

Margaret Frazer has this incredible knowledge of life in the 1400s and not only are the books interesting because of the characters, I learned so much about life during the Middle Ages. It was just fascinating.

The nun's name is Sister Frevisse, and she's a nun over in the United Kingdom. There's about 10 books in the series. So if you like it, it's great because you can just keep going.

Linda Paul recommends "The Novice's Tale" Listen • 0:51

Sarah Scinto, WVIA Morning Edition Host and reporter

Book: "The Hunger Games" trilogy

Author: Suzanne Collins

"The Hunger Games" doesn’t really need me hyping it up right now, but a few years ago the series became my best book sale find.

I managed to score the full, original trilogy in hardcover during the pandemic at a five dollar, fill-a-bag sale The Osterhout Free Library held in place of the tent sale. It came at a great time too - not long after that, Suzanne Collins started releasing prequels to the genre-defining, young adult dystopian novels.

I obviously recommend "The Hunger Games" series, a story that has taken up space in my mind for years. But more than that, I very much recommend checking out your nearest used book sale. You never know what you’ll find.

Sarah Scinto recommends "The Hunger Games" Listen • 0:44

That’s all for this week’s edition of Bookmarks! Join us again on Aug. 2 — we’ll be looking for your favorite memoirs.