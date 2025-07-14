Location announced for JD Vance's West Pittston speech on Wednesday afternoon

We now know where Vice President JD Vance will appear in Luzerne County this week.

Vance is scheduled to promote the One Big Beautiful Bill Act at Don’s Machine Shop in West Pittston on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Republican National Committee.

IF YOU GO



Vance’s West Pittston visit is scheduled for July 16 at Don’s Machine Shop, 777 Ash Street. Doors open at 11 a.m. and Vance is expected to speak at 1 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit the Republican National Committee’s event registration page.

President Donald Trump signed the act into law on July 4. Advocates say it bolsters defense spending while cutting taxes for individuals and businesses.

Democrats and healthcare professionals argue it slashes Medicaid and food stamp benefits for millions and stifles efforts to limit climate change.

The visit will be Vance’s first trip to either Luzerne or Lackawanna counties, the most populous in northeast and central Pennsylvania.

Vance is the second significant political figure to speak at Don’s Machine Shop in the past year.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise spoke at the shop on Oct. 30 to promote Rob Bresnahan’s campaign for Congress. Six days later, Bresnahan defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright to win the 8th Congressional District seat.

Anti-Trump demonstration set

Those who are opposed to the bill and Trump Administration policies also plan to rally in West Pittston on Wednesday.

Action Together NEPA is planning a demonstration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Pittston Park on Exeter Avenue.

"Pennsylvania families don’t think any of this is beautiful — we think it’s cruel, dangerous, and devastating to our communities," the organizing page for the event states.