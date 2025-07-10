EVENTFUL: Looking for something to do? Try a concert in a barn, plant sale in the Poconos or arts fest this weekend

It's time to make your weekend plans! State College's annual arts festival has begun, and the Pocono Garden Club will host a flower show and plant sale this weekend in Monroe County. First, let's visit a barn in Wyoming County that serves as the perfect venue for community concerts.

Polka Party at Old Carter Barn

A charming and newly renovated barn at Lake Carey near Tunkhannock is hosting a series of concerts called Summer Sessions.

The John Stevens Polka Band will perform at Friday's Polka Party. Yogi’s Potato Pancakes will serve pierogies, haluski and other local favorites.

Other performances at Old Carter Barn this summer include a Billy Joel tribute, gypsy swing and bluegrass.

The property was once a turkey farm. The owners, Douglas Carter Beane and Lewis Flinn, started renovating the barn in 2020. Learn more in this week's Haley's Happy Hour.

Lewis Flinn and Douglas Carter Beane on Haley's Happy Hour Listen • 3:52

Polka Party

Fri., July 11

Music at 6:30 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Old Carter Barn

235 Shore Dr., Tunkhannock

Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Submitted Photo The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts is a 59-year tradition in State College.

More than 100,000 people are expected to visit State College for the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, which continues through Sunday.

There is art everywhere, including street painting, a sidewalk sale and exhibition, a juried exhibition and a banner exhibition and competition.

Entertainment will include belly dancers, the local improv team and lots of music.

New this year, there is a kids zone at the festival, with games and activities for little ones.

The Arts Festival Races include a 10-mile and 5K on Sunday. The festival has been around for 59 years.

Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

July 9 - 13

Downtown State College

Pocono Garden Club Flower Show & Plant Sale

Pocono Garden Club will hold its annual flower show and plant sale in Tannersville this Saturday with the theme “Books and Blooms.”

Floral arrangements will be on display with themes based on books. The sale will feature a wide variety of plants grown by members of the Pocono Garden Club.

Green thumbs will have an opportunity to learn about ecological edible landscaping from a representative of Bear Creek Organics.

There will also be a marketplace of new and used gardening items, a bake sale and an auction.

Pocono Garden Club Flower Show & Plant Sale

Sat., July 12

10 a.m. - 4p.m.

St. Paul's Lutheran Church

158 Fish Hill Road, Tannersville

Other things to do this weekend: