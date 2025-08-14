EVENTFUL: Painting with alpacas, dragon boat races and more set for this weekend around NEPA

It’s another busy summer weekend, with a couple 5K races happening in the region and an annual competitive event on the Susquehanna River. First, an up-close experience with perhaps the most quirky farm animals: alpacas.

Paint with Alpacas

Facebook / Alpacas of Windy Haven Farm Artists pose with their colorful work after a painting with alpacas event at Windy Haven Farm.

A group painting experience at a farm in Moscow, Lackawanna County features live inspiration, with alpacas roaming about.

Alpacas of Windy Haven Farm hosts the event, while artists from Spirited Art Scranton lead the class.

Participants will create colorful depictions of the alpacas while interacting with them and feeding them carrots.

Painting with Alpacas

Sat., Aug. 16

5 - 7 p.m.

Windy Haven Farm

153 Center St., Covington Twp.

Dragon Boat Races

Long, colorful boats with dragon heads at the front and tails at the end will be seen racing down the Susquehanna River in Luzerne County.

Facebook / Riverfront Parks Committee Dragon boat teams consist of 20 paddlers and one drummer at the front.

The Riverfront Parks Committee will host the 13th annual Dragon Boat Races on Sunday at Nesbitt Park in Wilkes-Barre.

Spectators are invited to watch the excitement as teams of 20 paddlers and one drummer make their way on the one-mile expedition.

The main event is Sunday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The public is welcome to have a seat by the river to watch Sunday and Saturday while the teams practice.

Dragon Boat Races

Sat., Aug. 16 and Sun., Aug. 17

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre

Pop-up market and clothing swap

Facebook / Swap Scranton The pop-up market will be held in the food court area, while the clothing swap will be across the hall.

Swap Scranton and the Scranton Public Market are teaming up for an event at the Marketplace at Steamtown.

The Scranton pop-up market will take place in the food court, with vendors selling items of all kinds.

Swap Scranton, founded by Hannah Radkiewicz, hosts several events a year inviting people to freshen up their wardrobe. Participants can bring up to 10 items and in exchange can take other gently used pieces of clothing home.

Pop-Up Market and Clothing Swap

Sat., Aug. 16

12 - 5 p.m.

The Marketplace at Steamtown

300 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton

