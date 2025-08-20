Fine Arts Fiesta to open gallery in Wilkes-Barre

The Fine Arts Fiesta now has a permanent home in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The nonprofit’s new headquarters at 60 Public Square will open with a gallery exhibit opening Thursday, Aug. 21 featuring the work of music photographer Jim Gavenus. “Faces in Music” includes photos of artists of many genres including Bruce Springsteen, Willie Nelson and more.

Gavenus will be there Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. to meet with art enthusiasts at the public event. The exhibit will also be open to the public Saturday, Aug. 23, Friday Aug. 29, Saturday Aug. 30 and Friday Sept. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m.

— Haley O'Brien