U.S. Sen. McCormick stops in Scranton, Tobyhanna to tour local defense operations

WVIA | By Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published August 20, 2025 at 5:55 PM EDT
U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick and U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan are guided through the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant by John Pericci, general manager of General Dynamics Northeast Pennsylvania operations, on Wednesday, Aug. 20. They watch as a metal billet is melted down to form a missile shape.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick and U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan are guided through the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant by John Pericci, general manager of General Dynamics Northeast Pennsylvania operations, on Wednesday, Aug. 20. They watch as a metal billet is melted down to form a missile shape.

U.S. Senator Dave McCormick views the military equipment manufactured and repaired in Pennsylvania as integral to the defense of the nation and its allies.

"Investing in defense is the solemn obligation I think we have to our citizens and to the men and women who serve," he said. "And I truly believe in my heart that Pennsylvania is at the forefront of that investment, at the forefront of that lethality.”

McCormick, a Republican, toured the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant (SAAP), run by General Dynamics, on Wednesday afternoon. Earlier, he visited the Tobyhanna Army Depot in Monroe County, where about 3,000 employees work to support all six branches of the United States Armed Forces and beyond.

The plant and the depot are part of what the U.S. Military calls its organic industrial base.

The senator said he aimed to learn more about local contributions to the national effort to rebuild the nation’s military and boost military readiness.

"Four hundred jobs here," he said at SAAP. "This is critical to our national security. It's critical to Pennsylvania's economy, and Pennsylvania should be at the forefront of this new money and these efforts.”

McCormick referenced the $150 billion-plus federal defense budget in President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill. U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan, (R-Luzerne County) also took the tour. Both lawmakers voted for the bill.

His Northeast Pennsylvania tours followed similar visits to south-central Pennsylvania facilities on Tuesday.

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan, left, joined U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick on a tour of the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant led by John Pericci, general manager of General Dynamics Northeast Pennsylvania operations.
1 of 4  — 08202025_Bomb001.jpg
U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan, left, joined U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick on a tour of the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant led by John Pericci, general manager of General Dynamics Northeast Pennsylvania operations.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
John Pericci, general manager of General Dynamics Northeast Pennsylvania operation, gives a tour of the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant to U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick, U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan, and other representatives from the defense company.
2 of 4  — 08202025_Bomb009.jpg
John Pericci, general manager of General Dynamics Northeast Pennsylvania operation, gives a tour of the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant to U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick, U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan, and other representatives from the defense company.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick tours the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant.
3 of 4  — 08202025_Bomb010.jpg
U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick tours the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Federal lawmakers from Pennsylvania tour the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant.
4 of 4  — 08202025_Bomb011.jpg
Federal lawmakers from Pennsylvania tour the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

'Success on the battlefield starts here in this factory'

John Pericci, general manager of General Dynamics’ Northeast Pennsylvania operation, walked the senator through the entire process of how metal billets become Army-green missile shells.

"You walk through that. It feels like Scranton, it feels like Pennsylvania. You feel the patriotism, you feel the quality, the commitment to excellence.”

Pericci discussed construction areas in the plant and new machinery in use.

In February 2023, then-Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormouth visited the plant with McCormick’s predecessor, Bob Casey. They discussed the Army’s investment into the plant to upgrade equipment and hire more employees.

Over two years later, that investment is visible at SAAP.

At peak production, SAAP will make 700,000 shells per year, said Pericci. The missiles are not weaponized in Scranton. They are shipped off to another part of the country for that.

After the tour, McCormick recalled a sign hung in the plant.

"'Success on the battlefield starts here in this factory', you can feel great Americans doing a great mission for our great country and our great commonwealth. So I loved it," he said.

An employee at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant moves an unpainted 155-milimeter artillery shell.
1 of 6  — 08202025_Bomb002.jpg
An employee at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant moves an unpainted 155-milimeter artillery shell.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Finished 155-milimeter artillery shells are ready to be transported.
2 of 6  — 08202025_Bomb003.jpg
Finished 155-milimeter artillery shells are ready to be transported.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
155-millimeter artillery shells are glazed with chrome and copper before they are painted Army green.
3 of 6  — 08202025_Bomb004.jpg
155-millimeter artillery shells are glazed with chrome and copper before they are painted Army green.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Stacks of 155-millimeter artillery shells are set to ship.
4 of 6  — 08202025_Bomb006.jpg
Stacks of 155-millimeter artillery shells are set to ship.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Incomplete shells at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant.
5 of 6  — 08202025_Bomb007.jpg
Incomplete shells at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Areas of the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant are under construction to expand the plant's operations.
6 of 6  — 08202025_Bomb013.jpg
Areas of the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant are under construction to expand the plant's operations.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

A pathway to peace?

The 155 mm shells have been integral in Ukraine's defense against Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the plant last September. A shell signed by Zelenskyy is on display at the plant.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a shell after visiting the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in September.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a shell after visiting the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in September.

After the tour, McCormick said eight months into Trump’s administration he sees a pathway to peace in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

"There's 150,000 Ukrainians in Pennsylvania. There's no doubt that Putin and Russia was and is the aggressor, but I think the president's outlined a plan that could potentially bring a peaceful resolution, and includes the Europeans stepping up and giving a security arrangement,” he said.

McCormick also said European nations will contribute 5% to NATO.

In June, several of the 30 European nations within NATO committed to increasing their defense spending to 5% of their GDP by 2035.

With those contributions, McCormick believes NATO will purchase more defense equipment from the United States.

"I think it offers real opportunity for the companies in Pennsylvania that are producers,” he said.

On the plant floor, McCormick shook hands with employees, often asking how long they’ve worked at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant. He appeared impressed by the longevity of their careers.

"I love seeing it. This is like American manufacturing at its best,” he said.
Local Lackawanna CountyScrantonDave McCormickRob BresnahanScranton Army Ammunition PlantTobyhanna Army DepotGeneral DynamicsUkraineVolodymyr ZelenskyyRussiaDonald TrumpOne Big Beautiful Bill Act
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is the community reporter for the WVIA News Team. She is a former reporter and columnist at The Times-Tribune, a Scrantonian and cat mom.

You can email Kat at katbolus@wvia.org
See stories by Kat Bolus | WVIA News
