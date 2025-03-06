'This is a way to shut our agency down,' says union president, Tobyhanna Army Depot employees worried about job security

Morale is low at the Tobyhanna Army Depot, and some of the approximately 3,000 employees – 30% who are veterans – are stressed that they might not be able to retire from the depot, said Ned George, the president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1647.

In his role in the union, George is trying to decipher what he describes as confusing and chaotic instruction from the federal government attempting to cut the national deficit.

"I have people that have worked with me for 20 years who are worried that their jobs are going to go away. I have never said to my wife in my 20 years of federal service … that I was worried about retiring from federal service," he said.

George, an Army veteran, is concerned.

Tobyhanna is part of the country’s organic industrial base and the largest industrial employer in Northeast Pennsylvania. In 1912, the army acquired the land in Coolbaugh Twp. where the depot is located. Depot employees repair military equipment, and it is biggest customer is the United States Military.

"Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines … Coast Guard, Space Force, that's who we support, that's who our customers are," said George.

Civilians, contractors, active duty military and veterans all work at the depot in Monroe County.

The Department of Government Efficient (DOGE), led by billionaire Elon Musk, through the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), told the depot on Friday to release probationary employees, said George. Probationary employees are described as those who have worked there for less than a year or two.

Confusing correspondence continued throughout the weekend, he said.

George called it a violation of their contract.

If probationary employees are released, George said contract employees who cost sustainably more will come in to fill those positions.

"I think this is a way to shut our agency down," he said.

Productivity in question

Last week, employees also received an email asking them to share five bullet points on their accomplishments. On Tuesday, they were notified that they had 48 hours to answer.

The email is an effort led by Musk, an advisor to President Trump, who has said his goal is to monitor productivity, according to NPR.

At Tobyhanna the time employees work is charged to the customer, said George. The depot’s blue collar workers aren’t always near a computer. So they have to find time to answer the questions.

“This is costing the federal government a lot more money," he said, adding "you got to remember that our mission, our employees, we have assets that are being delivered to warfare, war fighters in the field."

End of an era

Then there’s the elimination of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives at the federal level.

Because of that, this is the last year the depot will march in any of the local St. Patrick’s Day parades. Employees volunteer their time to march alongside or drive the depot’s Humvees and other equipment.

"We can't even support a parade that we've been supporting for, I can't even tell you how long," he said about the future Scranton St. Patrick's Day parade.

Calls to officials

George has reached out to Pennsylvania’s elected officials, including Congressman Rob Bresnahan Jr.

Bresnahan's team says they are in communication with the Tobyhanna Army Depot’s leadership to “understand the impacts of recent federal orders on the facility and its employees.”

“The TYAD is a crucial asset in Pennsylvania’s Eighth Congressional District and for the U.S. military, and Rep. Bresnahan wants to see it continue to thrive. He plans and looks forward to working with the TYAD and AFGE leaders to determine how it can remain a valuable asset for PA-08 and the entire NEPA community," according to spokesperson Hannah Pope.

The 8th Congressional District covers all of Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike counties; and parts of Luzerne County and Monroe County, including the depot's location in Coolbaugh Twp.

U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick’s office has not responded, said George. The AFGE Local is in contact with Senator John Fetterman’s office.

"Their (Fetterman's) office is supposed to come out and speak up for us," said George.

George said former U.S. Congressman Matt Cartwright sent him an email to check in on the depot's employees.

McCormick’s office has not responded to WVIA to comment on the issue.

“I don't want the army depot to close. It's the closest thing to my home where I can make a viable living and support my family and have a little pride, being a veteran and know that the thing I'm doing is supporting our national security," George said. "The way we're being attacked right now is actually putting us in, I couldn't even tell you the jeopardy that we may be put in ... costing more money and for what.”

Military operations elsewhere

The Scranton Army Ammunition Plant (SAAP) in downtown Scranton is also part of the country’s Organic Industrial Base that supports the military's equipment needs. The plant manufactures 155-millimeter artillery shells.

The U.S. was providing the ammunition to aid Ukraine in its war with Russia. The Trump Administration is pausing aid to Ukraine after a contentious meeting last week at the White House between the countries’ two presidents. The administration is also withholding U.S. Intelligence from Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the plant in September to say thank you.

An Army spokesperson for SAAP said: “We have no change in operations at this time.”

