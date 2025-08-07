EVENTFUL: Kielbasa, Middle Eastern food festivals, Pocono Mountains Flight Fest and more this weekend
Community events this weekend will celebrate the region's favorite foods. And for those who love to look to the sky for planes, Pocono Mountains Flight Fest will offer a cool experience. Read on for the details.
Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival
The popular Polish sausage is the centerpiece of this food festival in Luzerne County, hosted by Plymouth Alive for 21 years.
The festival is Friday and Saturday and there will be a parade Saturday at 11 a.m.
A kielbasa tasting competition begins at 2 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion.
There will be activities for kids and plenty of food vendors selling a variety of goods beyond the popular Polish favorites.
Entertainment will be provided by the John Stevens Polka Band, Stanky and the Coalminers and more.
Lebanese-American Food Fest
St. Joseph Melkite Greek Church will sell Middle Eastern food and pastries this weekend at the Lebanese-American Food Fest in Scranton.
Shish-kabobs, tabouli, spinach pie and grape leaves are on the menu. They’ll also have typical picnic foods like hamburgers and potato pancakes.
The festival in Scranton is a 24-year tradition.
Lebanese-American Food Fest
Fri., Aug. 8 & Sat., Aug. 9 4 - 9 p.m.
Sun., Aug 10 1 - 7 p.m.
St. Joseph Melkite Greek-Catholic Church
Pocono Mountains Flight Fest
All things airplane-related will be celebrated at Pocono Mountains Flight Fest on Saturday.
Held at the Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport in Tobyhanna, the event raises money for the Vern Moyer Aviation Scholarship.
Helicopter rides will be offered and a selection of aircraft will be there for an up-close look.
There will be interactive exhibits and educational activities for little ones, including a touch-a-truck and helicopter candy drop.
Other things to do this weekend:
- The Farmfest Music Festival is happening in Bloomsburg this weekend.
- The Carbon County Fair continues through Saturday.
- A 5k in Tamaqua Sunday morning will benefit the Tamaqua Public Library.
- The NEPA Pagan Pride Day Festival is Saturday at Kirby Park in Kingston.
- St. John the Evangelist Parish in Pittston is hosting Summer Fest Thursday through Saturday.
- Susquehanna Kayak & Canoe Rentals will host a Glow Float at Frances Slocum State Park Friday evening.
- The 5th Annual Irish Riverfest is Saturday at Laceworks Tap & Grill in Scranton.
- Waverly Wine Fest is Saturday afternoon.
- The Danville Growers' Market is Saturday morning.
- Main Street Makery in Stroudsburg is hosting a hands-on pierogi making class Sunday.
- NEPA Mimosa Fest is Saturday at the Circle Drive-In.
- The Great Pottsville Car Show is Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m.
- Jefferson Twp. is hosting a Bike Rodeo and Community Day Saturday.