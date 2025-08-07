EVENTFUL: Kielbasa, Middle Eastern food festivals, Pocono Mountains Flight Fest and more this weekend

Community events this weekend will celebrate the region's favorite foods. And for those who love to look to the sky for planes, Pocono Mountains Flight Fest will offer a cool experience. Read on for the details.

Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival

The popular Polish sausage is the centerpiece of this food festival in Luzerne County, hosted by Plymouth Alive for 21 years.

Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival Volunteers serve pierogies and other Polish favorites at the Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival.

The festival is Friday and Saturday and there will be a parade Saturday at 11 a.m.

A kielbasa tasting competition begins at 2 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion.

There will be activities for kids and plenty of food vendors selling a variety of goods beyond the popular Polish favorites.

Entertainment will be provided by the John Stevens Polka Band, Stanky and the Coalminers and more.

Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival

Fri, Aug. 8 and Sat., Aug. 9

11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Lebanese-American Food Fest

St. Joseph Melkite Greek Church will sell Middle Eastern food and pastries this weekend at the Lebanese-American Food Fest in Scranton.

Melkitescranton.org A Middle Eastern dinner includes grape leaves, hummus, tabouli and Lebanese rice.

Shish-kabobs, tabouli, spinach pie and grape leaves are on the menu. They’ll also have typical picnic foods like hamburgers and potato pancakes.

The festival in Scranton is a 24-year tradition.

Lebanese-American Food Fest

Fri., Aug. 8 & Sat., Aug. 9 4 - 9 p.m.

Sun., Aug 10 1 - 7 p.m.

St. Joseph Melkite Greek-Catholic Church

Pocono Mountains Flight Fest

All things airplane-related will be celebrated at Pocono Mountains Flight Fest on Saturday.

poconomountainsflightfest.com A variety of modern and antique airplanes will be on the runway at the Pocono Mountains Regional Airport.

Held at the Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport in Tobyhanna, the event raises money for the Vern Moyer Aviation Scholarship .

Helicopter rides will be offered and a selection of aircraft will be there for an up-close look.

There will be interactive exhibits and educational activities for little ones, including a touch-a-truck and helicopter candy drop.

Pocono Mountains Flight Fest

Sat., Aug. 9

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Other things to do this weekend: