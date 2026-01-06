100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scranton police arrest man after attempted abduction outside city school

WVIA | By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published January 6, 2026 at 9:57 AM EST
Scranton police seek information about the person in this image, taken from a video posted on Facebook.
Facebook video screenshot
Scranton police had sought information on the person in this surveillance footage.

Scranton police arrested a man overnight in connection with the use of a stolen vehicle and the reported attempted abduction of a child near South Scranton Intermediate School.

Police have not identified the man, and the investigation remains active, according to a media release.

The Scranton School District and law enforcement increased security around city schools on Monday, after a masked man driving a stolen silver Hyundai Elantra reportedly tried to abduct a child outside the school.

Police later released surveillance footage captured at approximately 8:17 a.m., in the 1100 block of Cedar Avenue, where the actor is walking north on Cedar Avenue toward East Elm Street.

Before the arrest, the district asked parents to walk children to and from school or the bus stop. On Tuesday morning, the district issued a statement, thanking families and staff for their response.

The district also thanked law enforcement for their commitment in locating the individual.

“Their professionalism and persistence reflect the importance of strong partnerships between schools and law enforcement,” the statement read.
Tags
Local Scranton School DistrictScranton PoliceScrantonLackawanna County
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall has covered education in Northeast Pennsylvania for almost two decades. She visits the region's classrooms and reports on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers. Her reporting ranges from covering controversial school closure plans and analyzing test scores to uncovering wasteful spending and highlighting the inspirational work done by the region's educators. Her work has been recognized by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Women's Press Association.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Related Stories