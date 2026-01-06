Scranton police arrest man after attempted abduction outside city school

Scranton police arrested a man overnight in connection with the use of a stolen vehicle and the reported attempted abduction of a child near South Scranton Intermediate School.

Police have not identified the man, and the investigation remains active, according to a media release.

The Scranton School District and law enforcement increased security around city schools on Monday, after a masked man driving a stolen silver Hyundai Elantra reportedly tried to abduct a child outside the school.

Police later released surveillance footage captured at approximately 8:17 a.m., in the 1100 block of Cedar Avenue, where the actor is walking north on Cedar Avenue toward East Elm Street.

Before the arrest, the district asked parents to walk children to and from school or the bus stop. On Tuesday morning, the district issued a statement, thanking families and staff for their response.

The district also thanked law enforcement for their commitment in locating the individual.

“Their professionalism and persistence reflect the importance of strong partnerships between schools and law enforcement,” the statement read.