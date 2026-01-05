100 WVIA Way
Scranton police search for car, driver after attempted abduction outside city school

WVIA | By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published January 5, 2026 at 12:56 PM EST
Scranton police are searching for a silver Hyundai Elantra after a reported abduction attempt on Monday.
Submitted photo
Scranton police are searching for a vehicle involved in attempted child abductions on Monday morning.

The Scranton School District alerted parents of an attempted abduction in front of South Scranton Intermediate School. Scranton police say an abduction attempt was also reported on the 500 block of East Elm Street, also near the school.

Facebook post

Police say a male driver with a black face mask was driving the car, a silver Hyundai Elantra with tinted windows and the license plate LYK1711. The car was reported stolen from the 500 block of Cedar Avenue.

The police department will have an increased presence around all school buildings throughout the day. The district has asked parents and guardians to pick students up on time at dismissal and when possible, to walk children home. If anyone is approached, they are asked to call 911.

“The safety of our students and staff is always our highest priority,” according to a district statement. “We will continue to work closely with law enforcement and will provide updates as more information becomes available.”
