Local Ukrainians give President Zelenskyy warm welcome during visit to Scranton ammunition plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived this afternoon in downtown Scranton amid tight security that failed to deter ardent supporters.

Though the supporters never got anywhere near Zelenskyy, and his motorcade zipped by them without stopping, they stood unfazed for hours waiting for him to arrive and weren't disappointed when he didn't stop.

“It’s just, it's surreal, like, out of all the places he's coming here to Scranton, it's just wow, like he could go anywhere,” Scranton4Ukraine director Alex Groysman, 43, said while waving a large Ukrainian flag.

They gathered at two ends of the Cedar Avenue block occupied by the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, which Zelenskyy toured and met with state, federal and local officials.

Barricades and many state, local and federal law enforcement officials blocked access to the plant. Zelenskyy wanted to visit to thank workers producing the tens of thousands of 155mm shells that Ukraine uses to fend off Russia’s unprovoked attack for more than two years.

Speaking in Ukrainian and wrapped in a flag of her native country, Valentina Shemchuk, 62, who arrived in Scranton shortly after the war began, said she and her husband wanted to show their support.

“We want to say we stand with Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy, that we stand with Ukraine during the day and during the night,” Shemchuk said.

Groysman was among about 20 who stood at the corner of Cedar and Orchard Street in South Scranton and waited more than two hours for just a glimpse of the motorcade.

He raved about the way Zelenskyy has helped Ukraine thwart Russia's ambitions.

“He’s been phenomenal,” he said. “From day one, instead of fleeing the country -- he had plenty of chances to do that -- he was going to stick with the ship. And if Ukraine’s going to go down, he was going to go with it.”

1 of 5 — Ukrainians Larissa Salek and Vera Kowal Krewsun Ukrainians Larissa Salek and Vera Kowal Krewsun stood outside of the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant on Sept. 22 to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he spoke to ammunition workers inside of the plant. Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America 2 of 5 — IMG_8709.jpg Scranton police, secret service and other law enforcement surrounded the perimeter around the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked ammunition workers on Sept 22. Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America 3 of 5 — Zelenskyy defends Ukraine's spending of Western aid Kholood Eid for NPR 4 of 5 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a virtual address to Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. 5 of 5 — How war changed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

