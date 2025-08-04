$33.5 million cyber charter school project on track for mid-2026 opening on Montage Mountain

A former insurance office building on Montage Mountain will soon be a home for the state’s largest cyber charter school.

Commonwealth Charter Academy hopes the project in Lackawanna County will be complete in mid-2026. Total cost for the project, at the former Cigna building at 53 Glenmaura National Blvd., is expected to be $33.5 million. The property is located in both Scranton and Moosic.

“This entire facility will primarily serve as a location for CCA staff to virtually educate CCA students as well as provide support and assistance to CCA students and families,” said Tim Eller, chief branding and government relations officer for the school.

The cyber school had an enrollment of more than 35,000 students last year. In Pennsylvania, only the Philadelphia School District has more students than CCA. Cyber charter schools are taxpayer-funded public schools. When students enroll in a cyber charter school, the school district in which they reside pays tuition. Though the school is virtual, more physical space is needed to accommodate growth, according to the school.

Plans for property

CCA enrolls more than 4,200 students in Northeast Pennsylvania and employs more than 550 staff members in the region. Dickson City and Wilkes-Barre family service centers — locations where staff work and students can receive assistance — are beyond capacity, Eller said.

“The addition of the Montage/Moosic Family Service Center will ensure that CCA families can access a CCA location within a 45-minute drive, make sure we have sufficient space for teachers and staff to work and prepare for potential future growth,” Eller said.

Staff will work and teach virtually from the center, and the facility will be used for state testing, field trips and activities, career-readiness programs, tutoring and technology support, Eller said.

Some seek cyber reform

The project comes at a time of uncertainty for the future of cyber charter school funding, as superintendents and some legislators call for reform. They want cyber funding to reflect the actual costs of educating students virtually.

CCA does not anticipate any change in funding to impact the project. The school set aside money in its capital reserve for the project, Eller said.

The property on Montage Mountain is located within both the Riverside and Scranton school districts.

"As a historically underfunded school with significant need for classroom space, I have to say I’m envious of the amount of funds CCA has to build a brand new facility within the boundaries of the Scranton School District, especially since we have our own thriving Cyber Academy with excellent family engagement,” said Erin Keating, Scranton superintendent. “Our cyber students also are able to reap all of the benefits the Scranton School District has to offer, including participation in our athletic and extracurricular activities, and all support services offered to our brick and mortar students."

The charter school purchased the property in 2022, at a cost of $17.8 million. As of 2022, the property generated about $280,000 in tax revenue for the Scranton and Riverside school districts.

The school continues to pay taxes for the Montage location since it is not occupied yet. Once it’s occupied, CCA may seek tax-exempt status, Eller said.

Riverside Superintendent Paul Brennan said he supports families making the best decisions for their children, and celebrates students who find success in different learning environments, including at cyber charter schools.

“However, what’s often left out of the conversation is the issue of financial equity and the reasons why some students are enrolling in the first place,” Brennan said. “Public schools like ours are held to rigorous standards and are directly accountable to our communities. Yet we’re required to pay cyber charter tuition rates that far exceed the actual cost of online education. That places a real financial strain on districts like Riverside and diverts resources from the students and programs we serve every day.”

Eller said CCA would not respond to criticisms from superintendents, but that law permits cyber charter schools to own and operate facilities.

“Our staff enjoy and prefer working from and serving students and families at our family service centers, and our students and families have told us they want a high-quality online program that provides local support and resources,” Eller said. “CCA remains committed to listening to students, families and staff and providing the service and support they desire. Perhaps school districts should be asked why they are unwilling to partner with public cyber charter schools to serve all students and families.”